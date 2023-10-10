The daily gossip: Jerry Seinfeld cryptically teases 'Seinfeld' news, Elon Musk may have saved Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' job, and more

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

1. Jerry Seinfeld cryptically teases 'something is going to happen' with 'Seinfeld'

Something is coming for the show about nothing. Jerry Seinfeld cryptically teased that something is in the works related to the ending of "Seinfeld" during a recent performance in Boston, according to a video shared on Instagram by Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry. When an audience member asked the comedian if he liked the classic sitcom's ending, Seinfeld shared that he has a "little secret" but can't reveal what it is. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," he said. "It hasn't happened yet." The comment sparked speculation that a "Seinfeld" revival could be in the works, though other options could potentially include a Super Bowl commercial or a storyline on Larry David's HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm." For now, Seinfeld simply hinted that "just what you are thinking about" regarding the show's ending, "Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see." What's the deal, Jerry? Instagram

2. Elon Musk may have saved Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' job

Have you heard the latest gossip about "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"? Variety is out with a juicy new story about the upcoming DC sequel, which alleges Amber Heard "was nearly fired" from the film. This was supposedly because of her alleged lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa, not because of her legal battle with Johnny Depp. But according to Variety, Heard wasn't axed because Elon Musk, her ex-boyfriend, had a litigator send a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down" if she wasn't brought back. Heard was ultimately re-hired for the sequel, though her role appears to be limited and she shows up in the trailer for barely a second. The Variety report also claims that all of the major DC stars, including Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, won't return as their characters after the upcoming franchise reboot. So if Heard doesn’t come back beyond "The Lost Kingdom," she can take comfort in knowing that pretty much everyone’s getting fired too. Variety

3. Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly uses her Oscar as a doorstop

She'd like to thank the Academy ... for keeping her door from closing. Gwyneth Paltrow's new "73 Questions" interview with Vogue features an eyebrow-raising moment in which the actress uses her Academy Award as a doorstop in her garden. "My doorstop," she quips. "It works perfectly!" This seemed to be a scripted bit rather than an actual revelation, though. Paltrow previously told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2005 that she keeps the Oscar, which she won for "Shakespeare in Love," "tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out," adding, "For weeks after I won I kept it in storage … I won’t even put it on the mantelpiece." Paltrow hasn't been acting as much these days, but if she ever returns to awards season, we'll just assume she has another door that won’t stay shut. Vogue

4. Writers vote overwhelmingly to ratify new contract, formally ending strike

Hollywood writers' pencils can officially remain up. Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted to ratify a new three-year contract with the major studios, and it wasn't exactly a close call. According to the union, 99% of members voted in favor. This broke down to 8,435 "yes" votes and 90 "no" votes. The WGA had already lifted the strike and allowed writers to return to work, but this makes the conclusion of the ordeal official. "Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership," Writers Guild of America West President Meredith Stiehm said. Writers generally seemed quite happy with the deal that union organizers struck, which contained gains in areas like streaming residuals and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, there's no deal yet between the major studios and SAG-AFTRA, so Hollywood’s actors remain on strike, but the two parties are set to continue bargaining on Wednesday. WGA

5. Julia Fox says Kanye West offered to get her a boob job