The daily gossip: Jerry Seinfeld cryptically teases 'Seinfeld' news, Elon Musk may have saved Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' job, and more
Today's top entertainment and celebrity news
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
1. Jerry Seinfeld cryptically teases 'something is going to happen' with 'Seinfeld'
Something is coming for the show about nothing. Jerry Seinfeld cryptically teased that something is in the works related to the ending of "Seinfeld" during a recent performance in Boston, according to a video shared on Instagram by Boston Globe Media CEO Linda Henry. When an audience member asked the comedian if he liked the classic sitcom's ending, Seinfeld shared that he has a "little secret" but can't reveal what it is. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending," he said. "It hasn't happened yet." The comment sparked speculation that a "Seinfeld" revival could be in the works, though other options could potentially include a Super Bowl commercial or a storyline on Larry David's HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm." For now, Seinfeld simply hinted that "just what you are thinking about" regarding the show's ending, "Larry [David] and I have also been thinking about, so you'll see." What's the deal, Jerry? Instagram
2. Elon Musk may have saved Amber Heard's 'Aquaman' job
Have you heard the latest gossip about "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom"? Variety is out with a juicy new story about the upcoming DC sequel, which alleges Amber Heard "was nearly fired" from the film. This was supposedly because of her alleged lack of chemistry with Jason Momoa, not because of her legal battle with Johnny Depp. But according to Variety, Heard wasn't axed because Elon Musk, her ex-boyfriend, had a litigator send a "scorched-earth letter to Warner Bros. threatening to burn the house down" if she wasn't brought back. Heard was ultimately re-hired for the sequel, though her role appears to be limited and she shows up in the trailer for barely a second. The Variety report also claims that all of the major DC stars, including Gal Gadot and Jason Momoa, won't return as their characters after the upcoming franchise reboot. So if Heard doesn’t come back beyond "The Lost Kingdom," she can take comfort in knowing that pretty much everyone’s getting fired too. Variety
3. Gwyneth Paltrow jokingly uses her Oscar as a doorstop
She'd like to thank the Academy ... for keeping her door from closing. Gwyneth Paltrow's new "73 Questions" interview with Vogue features an eyebrow-raising moment in which the actress uses her Academy Award as a doorstop in her garden. "My doorstop," she quips. "It works perfectly!" This seemed to be a scripted bit rather than an actual revelation, though. Paltrow previously told the Sydney Morning Herald in 2005 that she keeps the Oscar, which she won for "Shakespeare in Love," "tucked away at the back of the bookshelf in my bedroom because it weirds me out," adding, "For weeks after I won I kept it in storage … I won’t even put it on the mantelpiece." Paltrow hasn't been acting as much these days, but if she ever returns to awards season, we'll just assume she has another door that won’t stay shut. Vogue
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
4. Writers vote overwhelmingly to ratify new contract, formally ending strike
Hollywood writers' pencils can officially remain up. Members of the Writers Guild of America have voted to ratify a new three-year contract with the major studios, and it wasn't exactly a close call. According to the union, 99% of members voted in favor. This broke down to 8,435 "yes" votes and 90 "no" votes. The WGA had already lifted the strike and allowed writers to return to work, but this makes the conclusion of the ordeal official. "Through solidarity and determination, we have ratified a contract with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of our combined membership," Writers Guild of America West President Meredith Stiehm said. Writers generally seemed quite happy with the deal that union organizers struck, which contained gains in areas like streaming residuals and artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, there's no deal yet between the major studios and SAG-AFTRA, so Hollywood’s actors remain on strike, but the two parties are set to continue bargaining on Wednesday. WGA
5. Julia Fox says Kanye West offered to get her a boob job
Who would have guessed that dating Kanye West might be a slightly bizarre experience? In her new memoir "Down the Drain," Julia Fox describes her brief relationship with the rapper now known as Ye and reveals he casually offered to get her a boob job. This allegedly happened while Ye was watching Fox, whom he dated for less than two months, try on clothes and she commented that she couldn't wear a certain top with a bra. "I'll get you a boob job, if you want," Ye allegedly told her. Fox says she declined, but his "words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes, and I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling." Other revelations include that when Fox wrote about meeting Ye for Interview magazine, the rapper urged her to publish a "completely fabricated" version of the story instead of the truth. According to Fox, they settled on a version "somewhere in the middle." "Down the Drain"
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.