A Christmas Carol(ish): a 'wacky' show of 'festive chaos'
Comedian Nick Mohammed's 'wonderful' panto take on Dickens's classic tale
"'A Christmas Carol(ish)' resembles Charles Dickens's original tale in the same way ketchup resembles a tomato," said Andrew Houghton in The Reviews Hub.
Of course, this "stark departure" is completely intentional, and comedian Nick Mohammed (of "Ted Lasso" fame) has great fun "spinning his version" of the classic Christmas story. He leads this "weird, wacky and wonderful" production as his stand-up alter ego Mr Swallow, who, in turn, plays Scrooge and Santa.
The "simplicity and moral power" of Dickens's story has all but vanished, as becomes "crashingly obvious" in the second half, when a "slapstick sketch about the Virgin Mary giving birth on the NHS" is followed by a "serenade to a turkey sung by Satan", said Tim Harding on Chortle.
It's clear that "no idea has been left on the table", which "can leave your head spinning as you try to make sense of what's going on". Still, the script "hits way more often than it misses" and composer Oliver Birch has peppered the production with "great 'Wicked'-esque Broadway ballads" and "a couple of numbers that might even get toes tapping".
The show delivers "an abundance of festive chaos and holiday cheer", and Mohammed is "phenomenal", said Ke Meng in Theatre Weekly. Equally funny are Martha Howe-Douglas, as a "hilariously ambitious elf", and Kieran Hodgson, as a "perpetually starving reindeer".
"I wiped tears from my eyes on many occasions, as giggles erupted around the theatre," said Lily Middleton in Everything Theatre. It's a "deliciously funny" show, with an "intricate and clever set" that includes secret doors and conveyor belts to "add to the controlled chaos".
Mohammed has created a show that's entirely "unique", said Stephen Armstrong in The Telegraph. This is the type of production to which you can take "both your broad-minded grandma and precocious teens". Despite its apparent randomness, the "carefully arranged script" doesn't waste a single line. In all, it's "somehow perfect. Arch, knowing, but ultimately sincere in the true panto tradition."
A Christmas Carol(ish) runs at @sohoplace until 31 December.
