A Christmas Carol(ish): a 'wacky' show of 'festive chaos'

Comedian Nick Mohammed's 'wonderful' panto take on Dickens's classic tale

Nick Mohammed as Santa sitting on stage in A Christmas Carol(ish)
'Perfect' panto: Nick Mohammed is 'deliciously funny'
By
published

"'A Christmas Carol(ish)' resembles Charles Dickens's original tale in the same way ketchup resembles a tomato," said Andrew Houghton in The Reviews Hub.

Of course, this "stark departure" is completely intentional, and comedian Nick Mohammed (of "Ted Lasso" fame) has great fun "spinning his version" of the classic Christmas story. He leads this "weird, wacky and wonderful" production as his stand-up alter ego Mr Swallow, who, in turn, plays Scrooge and Santa.

