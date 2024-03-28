A Taste of Honey: 'wonderful' revival remains 'vital and relevant'

The 'period-perfect' production features a 'universally excellent cast'

Rowan Robinson as Josephine and Jill Halfpenny as Helen in a scene from A Taste of Honey
Rowan Robinson as Josephine and Jill Halfpenny as Helen in a scene from A Taste of Honey
(Image credit: Johan Persson)
By The Week UK
published

Shelagh Delaney's unflinching debut – which she wrote when she was still in her teens – was a "real jolt to the system" when it premiered at The Theatre Royal, Stratford, in 1958, said Chris Bartlett in The Stage.

It tells the story of Jo, a white teenager from Salford who has a troubled relationship with her alcoholic mother, is left pregnant as a result of an affair with a black sailor, and befriends a gay artist, with whom she forms an unconventional family. Written nine years before homosexual acts were decriminalised, it "opened theatregoers' eyes to a hitherto unexplored side of British society". There is a risk that a "kitchen-sink" drama of that era will no longer seem "vital and relevant" to modern audiences. But Emma Baggott's "period-perfect" production dispels such concerns. It nails the "horribly dysfunctional" mother-daughter relationship at the play's core, and leans into its "dreamy magic realism" to great effect.

