Care: ‘profoundly moving’ play set in nursing home for elderly

‘Powerful’ show that’s ‘unbearable touching’ at times

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still from Care, theatre production
‘Superb’: Linda Bassett, centre, as Joan, moves ‘from courage to despair’
(Image credit: Johan Persson)

British writer-director Alexander Zeldin’s work is “a damning dossier about society’s most vulnerable”, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph.

In “Beyond Caring”, he wrote about zero-hours workers; in “Love”, about people living in temporary accommodation, and in “Faith, Hope and Charity”, about users of a community kitchen. Yet Zeldin is not a baldly political writer: in everything he does, he emphasises the “complex humanity” behind the headlines – and he does that “magnificently” in this new play. Set in the sterile meeting area of a nursing home for the elderly, “Care” is a “profoundly moving, beautifully acted portrait of life, and death”. It had me gripped and left me devastated.

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