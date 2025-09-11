Deaf Republic: ‘an experimental epic of war and resistance’

Ukrainian-American poet Ilya Kaminsky’s collection is brought to the stage in this ‘enthralling’ production

Caoimhe Coburn Gray and Romel Belcher in Deaf Republic
Caoimhe Coburn Gray and Romel Belcher star in the 'stylistically thrilling' show at the Royal Court theatre in London
(Image credit: Johan Persson)
By
published

This adaptation of Ilya Kaminsky’s poetry collection is “every bit as urgent, humane and moving as the book that inspired it”, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times.

Dublin-based theatre company Dead Centre has joined forces with the sign language poet Zoë McWhinney to “deftly” bring the Ukrainian-American writer’s work to the stage. In a “smartly mischievous” opening, deaf actor Romel Belcher introduces Caoimhe Coburn Gray as his interpreter to help make the show “accessible” for hearing audiences.

Set in Vasenka, a fictional occupied city, the narrative stems from a tragic wartime atrocity: a deaf boy is shot and killed by a soldier for failing to follow a command that he couldn’t hear while watching a puppet show. In an act of solidarity, the entire town turns deaf overnight. The sign language peppered throughout Kaminsky’s original collection “takes on living form as an ensemble of deaf and hearing actors” in this “richly textured” production, slipping between British Sign Language, surtitles and spoken dialogue.

Describing something as a “waking nightmare” would usually be a “straightforwardly bad thing”, said Alice Saville in The Independent. But there isn’t anything straightforward about this “unsettling, enthralling” show. An “experimental epic of war and resistance”, it’s a production that will make you “rub your eyes and reach desperately for something real to hold on to”.

Overall, though, it’s a powerful piece of theatre that is both “playful” and “provocative”, said Hemming. “The audience, sitting there in silence, can be seen as part of the resistance. But lack of action can also be seen as a failing.”

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

