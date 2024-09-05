Death of England: Closing Time review – 'bold, brash reflection on racism'

The final part of this trilogy deftly explores rising political tensions across the country

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Denise and Erin Doherty as Carly in Death of England: Closing Time
Sharon Duncan-Brewster and Erin Doherty stun in 'Death of England: Closing Time'
In the weeks since the opening of the first two plays in Clint Dyer and Roy Williams's reprised "Death of England" trilogy – which is being performed together for the first time – "racist riots" in England's cities have given their "interrogation of toxic whiteness a new urgency", said Suzi Feay in the FT

First staged at the National in 2020, the first two parts are monologues, which introduce us to Michael (Thomas Coombes), a working-class white man raised by a racist father, and Delroy (Paapa Essiedu), his Black British, pro-Brexit best friend. Their friendship is "both cemented and complicated" by Delroy's love for Michael's sister Carly. In "Closing Time", a two-hander that was staged at the National three years later, Carly and Delroy's mother Denise "talk about their lives" and, by extension, "the state of the nation". 

