Fourteen Again: a ‘smartly funny evocation of female friendship’ that’s ‘hard to resist’

Musical pays tribute to the late comic Victoria Wood

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Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett in Fourteen Again
‘Magnificent stars’: Ria Jones and Sally Ann Triplett
(Image credit: Pamela Raith Photography)

Victoria Wood’s death ten years ago, aged just 62, left “a hole where her wit and wisdom, her humanity and her sharp satirical eye used to be”, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage. Now, at a theatre in the Lake District newly renamed in her honour, comes this chamber musical showcasing 12 of her best songs. It is an “enterprise built on love and friendship”: the show’s “magnificent stars” (Sally Ann Triplett and Ria Jones) and key members of its creative team had long associations with Wood. But it is not just a tribute to an inimitable talent: “Fourteen Again” is a “smartly funny evocation of female friendship and endurance that is heart-raisingly hard to resist”.

In this “time-slip” show, Triplett and Jones play Peggy and Lou, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian – best friends at school who meet again at a diet club decades later. The two reminisce, and share the disappointments of their lives. Then Peggy wakes up 14 again, and vows to do better this time. With references to Bejam and Basil Brush, the show initially comes across as a slightly ersatz “nostalgia fest”, but by the end “you are crying for these women, as well as for the genius who died too early” but left us her “glorious” songs. Some are “giddy with domestic delights”, others Larkinesque in their melancholy, pathos and bathos.

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The Victoria Wood Theatre, Bowness-on-Windermere. Until 6 June

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