Shifters review: 'beautiful' new romantic comedy offers 'bittersweet tenderness'

The 'inventive, emotionally astute writing' leaves audiences gripped throughout

Shifters Play
Lead actors Tosin Cole and Heather Agyepong have 'thermonuclear charisma' in this new play
published

The Bush Theatre in West London has long championed new theatrical voices, said Dzifa Benson in The Telegraph – and under the leadership of artistic director Lynette Linton, it is "punching well above its weight in 2024". 

It recently transferred "Red Pitch", about three young black footballers on a gentrifying estate, to the West End; now, the Congolese-British playwright Benedict Lombe's "superb" romantic comedy "Shifters" is moving to the Duke of York's Theatre with "much glitzy fanfare", thanks to its starry line-up of new backers (which includes Idris Elba). Funny and "unabashedly romantic", yet covering "epic existential themes", the play is a triumph that has had audiences getting to their feet and "whooping". 

Theatre From The Magazine In Review
