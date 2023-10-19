Sunset Boulevard review: 'dazzlingly reborn' at Savoy Theatre

"Sunset Boulevard" is about a former screen star's descent into madness. So it seems appropriate, said Matt Wolf in The New York Times , that this "bravura new West End revival" of Andrew Lloyd Webber's 1993 musical "should, in creative terms, itself be a bit mad: reckless and daring, stretching its source material to the limit and beyond". Director Jamie Lloyd employs a stripped-back aesthetic and monochrome palette, and uses hand-held cameras to spotlight characters by projecting their faces "on a huge screen that broadcasts every emotion (and facial pore)". And whereas past productions have seen Norma Desmond, the screen star in question, preening in a turban and flowing garments, here Nicole Scherzinger "prowls the stage, barefoot and feline in a black slip". It's a "career-defining" performance – both "captivating and chilling".

Scherzinger "absolutely bloody smashes it" in a production that sees " Sunset Boulevard " "dazzlingly reborn", said Nick Curtis in the Evening Standard . She brings "not only an operatically powerful voice but shrewd comedy, harrowing pathos and a dancer's physical precision to the washed-up silent star". The combination of technical wizardry and thrillingly full-blooded acting adds up to a "truly awesome" evening – and a "landmark" triumph for Jamie Lloyd, said Andrzej Lukowski on Time Out . "The pictures may have got small, but theatre has rarely felt so alive with possibility."

I loved the energy of the ensemble and the lushness of the orchestra, but the radical staging didn't work for me, said Clive Davis in The Times . The camera trickery becomes "overbearing" – and a sequence that takes us backstage is clever, but its in-jokes (including a cardboard cut-out of Lloyd Webber) undercut the show's tragic aura. It is a production full of "riches" that nevertheless left me feeling "removed and restless", said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian – yet I can see that others will love it. What it undeniably has is a "stupendous sense of reinvention", which means few will "walk out indifferent".

Savoy Theatre, London WC2; thesavoytheatre.com . Until 6 January 2024. Running time: 2hrs 20mins. Rating ****

