The Brenda Line: a 'confident and adventurous' debut from Harry Mould
'Sweet' and funny play about the Samaritans volunteers tasked with talking to 'telephone masturbators' in the 1970s
Harry Mould's "entertaining" debut play, "The Brenda Line", is inspired by a "curious historical detail", said Mark Fisher in The Guardian.
Between 1972 and 1987, the Samaritans set up a service run by female volunteers ("Brendas") to answer obscene helpline calls from "telephone masturbators". The playwright's mother saw the service at first hand during her time volunteering for the charity in north Wales as a young woman – and it's her experience that sparked the idea for Mould's "sparky two-hander".
Set in a small Scottish town at a Samaritans two-desk call centre, the action follows long-serving volunteer Anne (Fiona Bruce) and the youngest, newest member of the team, Karen (Charlotte Grayson), who has recently arrived from London and "fizzes with feminist zeal".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
When regular caller Daniel fails to phone at his usual time, Anne becomes increasingly concerned for his welfare; Karen dismisses him as a "punctual pervert" and decries the older volunteer's "playing an active role in the subjugation of women".
From sex and danger to exploitation and "what constitutes a cry for help", Mould expertly weaves together a series of interesting questions. The Edinburgh-based playwright acknowledges the "absurdity" of the Brenda Line, without at any point "diminishing" the role of the charity.
Bruce and Grayson are "tremendously engaging" in the starring roles, said Mark Brown in The Telegraph, and Natalie Fern's "simple yet effective" set is "assiduously evocative" of the late 1970s with its colourful rotary-dial phones and desk lamps.
Mould's script "sparks with laugh-out-loud humour that belies the piece's subject matter", and the disagreement between the two women is portrayed in a way that is both "engrossing and unerringly plausible".
Perhaps a "gentler" drama than you might expect given the subject matter, the production by director Ben Occhipinti is "nicely paced and balanced".
But at just 80 minutes, "The Brenda Line" is not long enough to justify the interval, said David Pollock in The Stage, and despite its short running time, some of the sections feel "overlong or superfluous".
Still, it's a "confident and adventurous debut" from Mould that "warmly and amusingly touches on alienation" while avoiding "moral judgement".
Despite its "sexual frankness", added Mark Fisher in The Guardian, "The Brenda Line" is at its heart a "sweet comedy about acceptance and making all of us feel human".
"The Brenda Line" is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 18 September, then at Traverse, Edinburgh, 13–16 November
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Maslina Lavender Sleep Retreat: restful relaxation inspired by the flower
The Week Recommends The perfect chance to truly unwind at this gorgeous hotel on the Croatian island of Hvar
By James Rampton Published
-
Is billionaire's 'risky' space flight about research or tourism?
In the Spotlight Jared Isaacman takes an all-private crew to space
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Luxe landlords: High-end brands are moving into real estate
Under the Radar Luxury brands are investing in both commercial and residential property.
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Clean up your travel experience with these 8 sanitizing products
The Week Recommends For a vacation with less stress and more sparkle, disinfect your space
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Only Murders in the Building, series four: 'screamingly funny'
The Week Recommends Eva Longoria and Eugene Levy join star-studded cast in latest instalment of 'compelling' whodunnit
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Tartu: Estonia's lesser-known cultural hub
The Week Recommends This affordable Baltic city is home to an array of museums, galleries and arts venues
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Find the soul of Morocco in Fez
The Week Recommends This onetime imperial city is a cultural and spiritual center
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
5 illuminating books about Appalachia that are very much not 'Hillbilly Elegy'
The Week Recommends Stretching from the Catskill Mountains in New York to northern Mississippi, the region has produced literature that challenges stereotypical narratives about its residents
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Caroline Lucas picks her favourite books
The former Green Party leader chooses works by Suzanne Simard, Kathryn Mannix and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Lowry and the Sea: 'intriguing' show explores 'enigmatic' seascapes
'Immaculately curated' exhibition features a series of paintings, pastels and drawings that show another side to the artist
By The Week UK Published
-
Hollywoodgate: a 'raw and uncompromising' documentary
'Fly-on-the-wall' film explores the Taliban's first year in power after US troops left Afghanistan in 2021
By The Week UK Published