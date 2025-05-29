'Less is more' in The Fifth Step

Jack Lowden from Slow Horses is 'staggeringly good' in this new production at London's @sohoplace

Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden face up in The Fifth Step
Jack Lowden is "staggeringly good" as the young alcoholic Luka in this revised version of "The Fifth Step" at London's @sohoplace, said Clive Davis in The Times.

David Ireland's two-man show is "leaner and all the more compelling" than its original run at Edinburgh International Festival last summer.

