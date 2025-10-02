The Harder They Come: ‘triumphant’ adaptation of cinema classic

In 1972, “The Harder They Come” brought reggae to the world and catapulted Jimmy Cliff – who starred in the film and wrote and performed several of the songs on its soundtrack – to international fame, said Sonny Waheed on What’s on Stage . This glorious adaptation, by Suzan-Lori Parks, honours that cinematic landmark while standing in its own right as a “vibrant, moving and ultimately triumphant piece of musical theatre”.

Set in Jamaica, it tells the story of singer-songwriter Ivan, a “country boy” who arrives in Kingston with the dream of making it as a recording artist, only to encounter corruption and slide into a life of crime. But where the film was a gritty drama, featuring scenes of intense violence, Parks has created for the stage something “altogether more uplifting”. Matthew Xia’s staging “crackles with visceral energy”, while the choreography, by Shelley Maxwell, “gives everything a natural rhythm that permeates” the evening “like a collective heartbeat”.

It’s hard to go far wrong when you are drawing on such uplifting reggae classics as “You Can Get it if You Really Want”, “Israelites”, and “I Can See Clearly Now”, said Anya Ryan in Time Out . But credit to the cast for making sure that the score “roars, cracks and prickles”. As Ivan, Natey Jones is superb, and matching him in both singing and acting chops is Madeline Charlemagne as the devout Elsa, said Gary Naylor on The Arts Desk . The singing across the board is astonishing, though, and never more so than in a bravura “Many Rivers to Cross”. Led by Josie Benson as Ivan’s mother, it “expands to an ensemble work that is operatic in its scale and power”. It is “spine- tingling” – and that is not a “metaphorical flourish, but a literal description”.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

“There are only aces in this deck,” said Chris Wiegand in The Guardian . The cast are “uniformly excellent”, set and costume design are impressive – with a “sharp eye for unadorned spiritual and natty secular stylings” – and the eight-piece band is as precise as the stunning choreography. It makes for an irresistible and spectacular show.

Theatre Royal Stratford East, London E15. Until 1 November, stratfordeast.com .