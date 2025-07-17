The Merry Wives of Windsor: a 'pathologically silly' spin-off for Shakespeare's Falstaff

Beloved character from Henry IV plays gets his own comedic adventure at London's Globe Theatre

Woman in shakespearean costume shows man a piece of paper, with her hand on her hip
Falstaff is played by George Fouracres, a Black Country comedian who has 'brought revelatory zest to several Shakespearean clowns'
(Image credit: Globe Theatre)
"Even the most hardcore Bardolator" would concede that "The Merry Wives of Windsor" is not one of Shakespeare's better works, said Andrzej Lukowski in Time Out. It's a daft, flawed, and "canonically illogical" spin-off from the Henry IV plays that gives the beloved character of Sir John Falstaff a brand new comic adventure – wooing the wealthy wives of Windsor in the hope of making some money.

The play lacks the "pathos and grit of his original appearances", and sidesteps the fact that Falstaff died 200 years before the manifestly "present day" action. Rather than try and "fix" any of this, Sean Holmes's entertaining new staging leans strongly into the daftness, with a "relentless barrage of absurdist line deliveries and outlandish character interpretations". It's "pathologically silly", but so long as you're not expecting too much, "you'll have fun".

