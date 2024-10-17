The Other Place: an 'excruciatingly funny' and 'shockingly frank' take on Antigone

Alexander Zeldin's retelling of the Greek tragedy is 'sucker-punch theatre'

Emma D’Arcy, Alison Oliver, Nina Sosanya and Tobias Menzies in The Other Place.
Emma D'Arcy and Tobias Menzies give 'blazing' performances as two people struggling 'with a grief they can't control'
(Image credit: Sarah M Lee)
By
published

"There's a lot of Greek suffering hovering over London at the moment," said Sarah Crompton on What's on Stage. Robert Icke's new version of "Oedipus", starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville, is about to open, and an "Elektra", with Brie Larson, is due in January. But both of them "will have to be exceptional to match the sheer cathartic power" of "The Other Place", a "very loose" retelling of "Antigone" that manages to be naturalistic yet also uncanny.

Writer-director Alexander Zeldin strips away the complexities of Sophocles's plot to illuminate brilliantly why a 2,500-year-old play – about a young woman who defies her uncle, with tragic consequences – still has "universal resonance".

