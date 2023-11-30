The Witches review: a 'stunning' adaptation of Roald Dahl's tale

At last, "Matilda" has some "serious competition", said Clive Davis in The Times . In fact, if anything, the National Theatre's "stunning" adaptation of Roald Dahl's "The Witches" – about child-hating harpies intent on turning kids into mice – "deserves to become an even bigger hit" than the RSC's long-running cash cow. Scriptwriter Lucy Kirkwood, composer Dave Malloy and director Lyndsey Turner have devised a production that is "wittier and more sophisticated" than Dahl's book. The songs are glorious and the staging is sumptuous. It's a "brilliant" creation, agreed Alice Saville in The Independent – a musical that can "warm your heart and chill you to the bone all at once".

An evening that will delight children and grown-ups alike, this is "the Christmas show to beat", said Nick Curtis in the Evening Standard . The adult cast excel, said Sarah Hemming in the Financial Times . Katherine Kingsley's Grand High Witch channels Greta Garbo; Sally Ann Triplett is a "brilliant", cigar-smoking tough old boot Gran; and Daniel Rigby gives a joyous comic turn as a hyperventilating hotelier. Miraculously, though, the show's revolving set of young stars look to be just as impressive. Malloy's music and Stephen Mear's choreography are a constant delight, and the whole thing is "altogether bewitching".

It's certainly a charming success for the NT, but I'm afraid that I wasn't "fully bewitched", said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph . My main caveat is that the story is "not massively dramatic", and the hero's psychological journey is slight. I also felt that some of Dahl's trademark weirdness was missing. "It's not that there's never a Dahl moment"; it's just that a frankly disturbing tale has been sanitised in many places. We do get a sense of Dahl 's linguistic agility and riotous imagination, but the adaptation has cleaned up "his darkness", agreed Arifa Akbar in The Guardian . Still, it's a delightful production filled with "fun, wit and imagination"; and ultimately, its rollicking humour, effervescent one-liners and strong performances carry the day.

Olivier, National Theatre, London SE1 (020-3989 5455; nationaltheatre.org.uk ). Until 27 January 2024. Running time: 2hrs 45mins. Rating ****

Stars reflect the overall quality of reviews and our own independent assessment (5 stars=don’t miss; 1 star=don’t bother)

