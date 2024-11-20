These 7 touring theater productions are ready to carry you through the holidays and into the new year
Your favorite movie-turned-musical might be coming to a city near you
The holidays are high season for theater-going. It is the primetime for getting primped, gathering some friends or family and spending an evening watching talented performers do what they do best. This season you can escape into frothy takes on affable movies or experience a musicalization of a dark chapter in American history. The theater can do it all.
'Elf the Musical'
A holiday romp is always welcome, and this stage adaptation of the 2003 movie delivers. Buddy, the titular human-wannabe-elf, is always a charmer, and the show's humor and tunes are crowd-pleasers for both adults and the little ones.
'Life of Pi'
What better story to adapt for the stage than one that turns on an analysis of what is real and what is not. "Life of Pi," as depicted in the theater, is an unabashed celebration of the magic of the theater, with multiple actors voicing and playing the tiger Richard Parker. Get lost in the storytelling and the stagecraft.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Parade'
The winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, "Parade" tells the story of the Jewish American couple, Leo and Lucille Frank, and Leo's arrest for an "unspeakable crime" at the start of the twentieth century. It is a dark, very American tale, but one filled with hope. It also features a lush score by the composer Jason Robert Brown.
'Mystic Pizza'
"True Colors"; "Manic Monday"; "Hit Me with Your Best Shot": This stage incarnation of the 1988 movie loads the evening with some of the biggest pop hits of the 1980s and '90s. Even if you are not a "Mystic Pizza" loyalist like many fans of the movie are, you are bound to have a transporting time.
'Back to the Future'
Yup, the DeLorean does indeed travel back in time — onstage — in this musicalized take on the '80s classic. A lot of lighting, visual and sound effects are required to pull off the coup de theatre. "Back to the Future" kowtows to our basest nostalgic impulses. Still, the show is an absolute romp.
'Annie'
Every few years, it seems, a certain red-headed orphan reappears to belt out some ditty about tomorrow and the sun coming out. Well, Annie — both the character and the show — are back in 2024 with tour dates running through the middle of 2025. Bonus: Whoopi Goldberg will be stepping into the role of Ms. Hannigan for part of the tour's stop at Madison Square Garden in December 2024 and January 2025.
'The Lion King'
The Disney behemoth just will not quit. Nor should it. Because nearly 30 years after its Broadway debut, director-designer Julie Taymor's singular vision of "The Lion King" still makes a good movie into a startling, inspired piece of live theater.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
Dark energy data suggest Einstein was right (luckily)
Speed Read Albert Einstein's 1915 theory of general relativity has been proven correct, according to data collected by the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Ukraine fires ATACMS, Russia ups hybrid war
Speed Read Ukraine shot U.S.-provided long-range missiles and Russia threatened retaliation
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze
Speed Read President-elect Donald Trump's sentencing is on hold, and his lawyers are pushing to dismiss the case while he's in office
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Kimpton Everly Hotel: the perfect base to explore Hollywood
The Week Recommends Escape the bustle of LA at this laidback bolthole
By Caroline Dolby Published
-
The best TV spy thrillers
The Week Recommends Brilliant espionage series, packed with plot twists to keep you hooked until the end
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Magnificent Tudor castles and stately homes to visit this year
The Week Recommends The return of 'Wolf Hall' has sparked an uptick in visits to Britain's Tudor palaces
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Vegetable cocktails are having a moment
The Week Recommends Wild carrot margarita? Mung bean old-fashioned? 'Allotment-inspired' tipples are appearing on drinks menus
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Renegade comedian Youngmi Mayer's frank new memoir is a blitzkrieg to the genre
The Week Recommends 'I'm Laughing Because I'm Crying' details a biracial life on the margins, with humor as salving grace
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Drawing the Italian Renaissance: a 'relentlessly impressive' exhibition
The Week Recommends Show at the King's Gallery features an 'enormous cache' of works by the likes of Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael
By The Week UK Published
-
Niall Williams shares his favourite books
The Week Recommends The Irish novelist chooses works by Charles Dickens, Seamus Heaney and Wendell Berry
By The Week UK Published
-
Patriot: Alexei Navalny's memoir is as 'compelling as it is painful'
The Week Recommends The anti-corruption campaigner's harrowing book was published posthumously after his death in a remote Arctic prison
By The Week UK Published