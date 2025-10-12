A spectacular rail tour of South Korea
Busan, Seoul and Gangneung can all be explored via ‘luxurious’ trains
Much like Japan’s bullet trains, South Korea’s KTX trains are “quiet, luxurious and extremely fast”, said Georgia Pritchett in The Times.
Particularly “heavenly” is the east coast line, which passes mountains and “stunning” beaches for much of its length. I took it all the way from Gangneung (in the north) down to Busan (in the south), having started off in Seoul (in the northwest). The whole trip, organised by Inside Asia, was fabulous: it was my first time in South Korea, and I found it “surprising, fun, beautiful and exciting”, its people “relaxed and friendly”, and its food “delicious” (although some options – such as the sea worms aptly named “penis fish” – were a little too challenging).
In Seoul, I visited the “excellent” Museum of History, and the Bukchon Hanok Village, a neighbourhood of traditional houses, many of which are now craft studios. I also loved the outdoor libraries with bean-bag seating in parks, and spent too much time in claw-machine shops trying to win a soft toy emblazoned with an “underpowered” motivational slogan (e.g. “You’ll be fine”).
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Next came Gangneung, which has a “mesmerising” digital art museum, Arte, where you can “immerse yourself in waterfalls, jungles, waves and stars”. And then another spectacular train journey took me south to Gyeongju, where a museum displays exquisite treasures from the royal burial mounds of the Silla period (57BC to AD935), and there are some beautiful historic sites, including the Buddhist temple of Bulguksa, founded in the sixth century.
In Busan, I wanted to stay “permanently” in the food hall at Shinsegae Centum City – the world’s biggest department store – but was mildly traumatised by its vast spa complex (too much nudity for a “repressed” Brit, and the full-body exfoliation was a bit vigorous). However, a visit to the seaside temple of Yonggungsa – where I listened to monks chanting while waves crashed on the rocks – restored my equilibrium, and I also enjoyed a fascinating tour of the city’s markets.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The delightful, smutty world of Jilly Cooper
In the Spotlight Millions mourn the ‘Mrs Kipling of sex’
-
Lee Miller at the Tate: a ‘sexy yet devastating’ show
The Week Recommends The ‘revelatory’ exhibition tells the photographer’s story ‘through her own impeccable eye’
-
6 eye-catching rounded homes
Feature Featuring a central spiral staircase in Michigan and a Balinese-style estate with ocean views in Hawaii
-
A House of Dynamite: a ‘nail-biting’ nuclear-strike thriller
The Week Recommends ‘Virtuoso talent’ Kathryn Bigelow directs a ‘fast-paced’ and ‘tense’ ‘symphony of dread’
-
The Finest Hotel in Kabul: a ‘haunting’ history of modern Afghanistan
The Week Recommends Lyse Doucet’s sensitively written work traces over 50 years of Kabul’s ‘Inter-Con’ hotel
-
The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson is ‘magnetic’ in gritty biopic
The Week Recommends The wrestler-turned-Hollywood-actor takes on the role of troubled UFC champion Mark Kerr
-
Shadow Ticket: Thomas Pynchon’s first novel in over a decade
The Week Recommends Zany whodunnit about a private eye in 1930s Milwaukee could be the 88-year-old author’s ‘last hurrah’
-
Southern barbecue: This year’s top three
Feature A weekend-only restaurant, a 90-year-old pitmaster, and more