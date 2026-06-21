An ancient forest in the mountains of Bosnia

This ‘magical’ and ‘strictly protected’ place offers a rare opportunity to explore with a guide

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The ancient primeval forest of Perucica with the majestic Skakavac waterfall, one of the last remaining rainforests in Europe, Sutjeska National Park
Perucica: a habitat of ‘astonishing’ biodiversity
(Image credit: zedspider / Shutterstock)

Deep in the mountains of southeast Bosnia lies Europe’s most pristine ancient forest – part of the primeval woodland that once covered much of the continent.

Stretching across the slopes of a canyon for more than five square miles, Perucica is a magical place, said Nick Hunt in The Guardian, and so strictly protected that all visitors must be accompanied by qualified local guides.

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