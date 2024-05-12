Karuizawa: an elegant mountain resort in Japan

The town of Karuizawa is fairly close to Tokyo, making it perfect for exploring

Hoshinoya Karuizawa
Hoshinoya Karuizawa: convincingly marrying old and new
(Image credit: Hoshinoya Karuizawa)
Surrounded by forested mountains an hour by train northwest of Tokyo, the resort town of Karuizawa has long been a retreat for wealthy families fleeing the capital's summer heat, said Katie Kitamura in Travel + Leisure. It was here in 1957 that the Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko met. Later, John Lennon visited several times with Yoko Ono, who said it was "like the Hamptons, except it's in the mountains". 

With its Alpine-style buildings, forest walks and outdoor onsen (hot spring baths), it is a deliciously quiet spot, with a "timeless allure". It's also lovely in winter, with good ski slopes nearby. And in recent years, renowned architects have built hotels and houses here, lending it "a new and decidedly modern appeal".

