An epic family road trip across Namibia
This African nation is perfect for exploring and adventure but also family-friendly
The landscapes of Namibia are "monumental" in scale. You can drive across the country's wilderness areas for hours without passing another vehicle, and yet, in recent years, "incredible" lodges have opened in some of its most remote corners. My husband and I chose a road trip around Namibia as our first "long-haul family trip", said Gemma Bowes in The Times.
It proved to be just the sort of "big adventure" we'd been hoping for. On a ten-day loop from the capital city, Windhoek, we covered about a thousand miles, and only once found ourselves driving after dark (something to avoid as animals often lie on the "sun-warmed" roads at night). At Dead Valley Lodge, we watched the towering dunes of Sossusvlei change colour at sunrise – "crimson, straw and dried apricot" – and the children ran barefoot across them, "leaping and sliding" in sand "as soft as powdered milk".
Nearby lies Dead Vlei, the "ghost" of an ancient lake in whose "jigsaw-cracked" mud the skeletal remains of millennia-old trees still stand, having been charred by the sun before they could decompose. At Okonjima, we were transfixed for 20 "magical" minutes by the sight of a leopard stalking a herd of antelope; and at Kwessi Dunes, we saw ostriches, zebra, and oryx with "theatrical spiral horns", and at night gazed through a telescope at the Milky Way, which appeared as bright as "strip lighting".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The "sea-misted" town of Swakopmund provided a "surreal" interlude, with its bierkellers and Bavarian-style architecture – a legacy of German colonial rule. From there, we drove to Damaraland, passing stalls run by Himba women, their bodies painted in red ochre, and Herero women in floor-length gowns. In the region's rocky desert, we spotted elephant and giraffe, but equally "fascinating" was the Damara Living Museum, where local people demonstrate ancient hunter-gatherer traditions, and explain them in the click language of Khoekhoe.
Expert Africa (expertafrica.com) has a ten-night trip from £11,168 for a family of four.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Donald Sutherland: brilliant Canadian actor overlooked by the Oscars
In the Spotlight The actor was best known for performances in 'M*A*S*H', 'Don't Look Now' and 'The Hunger Games'
By The Week UK Published
-
First-past-the-post: time for electoral reform?
Talking Point If smaller parties win votes but not seats, the 2024 election could be a turning point for proportional representation
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: June 30, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Five books chosen by Nina Stibbe
Feature The author recommends works by David Sedaris, Alba de Céspedes and more
By The Week UK Published
-
Federer: Twelve Final Days – adoring film about the tennis legend
The Week Recommends The Swiss maestro is explored further in this 'must-watch' documentary
By The Week UK Published
-
The Bikeriders: Jodie Comer and Tom Hardy star in high-octane drama
The Week Recommends Film inspired by 1968 book about notorious biker gang in Chicago
By The Week UK Published
-
Boeing's ongoing problems could create summer travel havoc
In the Spotlight US airlines are slated to receive 40% fewer airplanes than anticipated this year
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
6 vintage homes from Sears, Roebuck and Co.
Feature Featuring original pine floors in Texas and a sunken living room in Maryland
By The Week Staff Published
-
Julia Phillips' 6 favorite books that explore the beauty and brutality of life
Feature The Novelist recommends works by Alice Walker, Colson Whitehead, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Star quality: a foodie guide to Vilnius
The Week Recommends Lithuania's capital has established itself as an affordable culinary hotspot as four of the city's restaurants awarded Michelin stars
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
Royal Academy Summer Exhibition: 'wonderfully diverse' art
Talking Point This annual show sticks to 'a familiar template' in the hopes of enticing both new and returning visitors
By The Week UK Published