Battersea Power Station: trip to the top
Head high for a bird's-eye view of the award-winning redevelopment of this landmark building – and views over London
Even if its bulk is familiar from a distance – and it's hard to miss, by the Thames next to Vauxhall – you'll still be impressed by the scale of Battersea Power Station up close.
Built between 1929 and 1955, this Art Deco edifice is one of the world's largest brick-built buildings. One of its architects, Giles Gilbert Scott, also designed the famous red phone box, as well as Bankside Power Station, now home to Tate Modern.
At peak production, Battersea supplied a fifth of London's electricity, but stopped generating power in 1983. In 1980 it was Grade II listed.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
After many years derelict, in 2018 the building was sold to Malaysian developers, in what was then Britain's biggest property deal, and the power station reopened in 2022. This year its restoration won three awards from the Royal Institute of British Architects.
For the best first impression, catch the River Bus to Battersea Power Station, and get a great view from the Coaling Jetty, where ships delivered coal to fire the turbines, now home to a couple of bars. Its eponymous Tube station, on a spur of the Northern Line, opened in 2021.
Take Lift 109 to the top of the tower
Before the ascent, there's an exhibition on the building's history. You're shepherded into a small room, where an immersive-type lightshow reveals more about its past. Then up 39 steps, and as the staircase curves, you realise you're in the bottom of the chimney.
The lift is circular with see-through walls and roof, and ascends quickly and quietly through coloured rings of light, before popping out of the top of the chimney.
There's no room for a platform so you stay in the lift, but the 360-degree view is stunning. You can, of course, see the other chimneys, the power station roof, the new high street, Electric Boulevard, behind the power station, river traffic, and across to the Royal Hospital. Further afield we picked out MI6 HQ, Crystal Palace, The Shard and Wembley Arch.
And after you've spotted London landmarks, look at the wall of the chimney and see how disturbingly thin it is!
Back down to earth, it's an exit through the gift shop.
Adults from £17; children (three to 15) from £12.60. Booking online is cheaper – prices on the door are £23.60 and £17.55. It's called Lift 109 because it's 109 metres to the top.
On the inside
In contrast to its noisy, hot and dirty origins, inside it is light, airy and calming. The simple tiled walls are punctuated with occasional details such as scrolling, or brick patterns, with no garish ad displays.
Walkways lined with shops, bars and restaurants, plus a cinema, table-tennis, and virtual reality gaming, run the length of the turbine hall.
On the first floor there's an exhibition of redevelopment plans over the years, some of which we must be grateful never came to fruition. Keep your eyes open for hints of the building's past – pop into Uniqlo to see retro metal-framed windows, and look up for gantries and cabs.
Eating and drinking
There are over 50 places to eat and drink, from fine dining to a grab-and-go snack. Find Mexican tortillas at El Pastor, a Mediterranean menu at Megan's, comfort food at Tashas, and Portuguese custard tarts in Santa Nata, or gelato at Venchi.
We opted for fresh pasta at Noci. Our mains were a crab and ricotta raviolo with baby courgettes, and rigatoni with spicy green olive and chilli pesto, both featuring perfectly al dente pasta enhanced by fresh-tasting ingredients.
From our table at Noci we could see Control Room B, which oversaw the output of Turbine Hall B, and as it's now a cocktail bar, it was about to oversee our input. Sit at the back for a close-up view of the control desks, switch gear and mysterious knobs, switches, dials and displays dating from the 1950s.
The menu is presented as a rolled-up blueprint and contains drinks named after power-generating processes and equipment, such as Voltmeter, Synchroscope and Feeder B1. The Ammeter topped vodka, peach and passion fruit with a sparkling wine froth and – with its nod to the 1930s by the inclusion of fassionola, a red fruity syrup – made the perfect toast to a south London day out with height and a sense of history.
Adrienne Wyper was a guest of Lift 109.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Adrienne Wyper has been a freelance sub-editor and writer for The Week's website and magazine since 2015. As a travel and lifestyle journalist, she has also written and edited for other titles including BBC Countryfile, British Travel Journal, Coast, Country Living, Country Walking, Good Housekeeping, The Independent, The Lady and Woman’s Own.
-
Edinburgh Fringe Festival hits soon heading elsewhere
The Week Recommends The Week's round-up of where Fringe successes are touring next
By The Week UK Published
-
'America meets Coach Walz'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Scottish drug deaths: what's gone wrong?
The Explainer The latest figures show an increase in drug misuse deaths in Scotland
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
6 bustling outdoor markets ripe for exploration
The Week Recommends These lively markets offer shopping with a side of culture
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Rawdogging flights: as bad an idea as it sounds?
Talking Point Viral trend of travelling without entertainment, food or movement could offer mental respite and challenge, but risks boredom, dehydration and deep-vein thrombosis
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Banksy's animal art: method to the mystery?
In the Spotlight Elusive artist's daily series in London sparks joy – and widespread speculation about its meaning
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
How to build the ultimate luggage set
The Week Recommends Get packing with these travel essentials
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers
The Explainer These getaway spots are ideal for conscious travellers who don't want to contribute to the problems of overtourism
By Abby Wilson Published
-
India's visa temples offer divine intervention to hopeful migrants
Under the Radar Visitors believe the 'divine presence inside' can bless worshippers with a successful US visa application
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
7 dreamy products to help you sleep better on vacation
The Week Recommends Don't snooze on these sleep aids
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
One Aldwych: where London's creative spirit takes centre stage
The Week Recommends This five-star Covent Garden hotel is the epitome of elegant independence
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published