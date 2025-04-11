Unlocking the wonders of Bhutan
Exploring this Himalayan nation has never been easier
Bhutan is a remote country in the eastern Himalayas filled with temples, monasteries, colorful prayer flags and gorgeous scenery. Since opening to outside visitors 50 years ago, the country has taken a slow and sustainable approach toward tourism. Now, a recent push to revive the economy and keep young people from moving abroad is slightly reshaping this strategy, with a new focus on bringing in diverse visitors from around the world.
The basics of Bhutan
Bhutan sits between China and India, and its neighbors to the south accounted for more than 73% of arrivals in 2019, when a record 300,000 tourists visited the country. The government's goal is to reach that number again, but with a "more diverse consumer base," the Bangkok Post said, specifically one from the U.S., Australia and Europe.
Bhutan measures the well-being of residents on the Gross National Happiness index, looking at factors "from living standards to health to cultural and environmental preservation," and with this in mind built its tourism reputation on "low-volume crowds and high-paying guests." Bhutan charges tourist fees, but to broaden its appeal to visitors of all income levels, lowered its Sustainable Daily Fee to $100 through August 2027. Bhutan takes sustainability seriously and is the world's first carbon-negative country.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
All foreign visitors, with the exception of Indian nationals, need a visa to enter Bhutan. There is one international airport, served by Bhutan Airlines and Drukair, with direct flights from Kathmandu, Bangkok and New Delhi. Outside of the cities of Thimpu and Paro, you will need a guide, and the Bhutan Tourism Services Portal directs travelers to experienced tour operators, trip leaders, accommodations, restaurants and homestays.
What to see in Bhutan
Bhutan is the world's last Vajrayana Buddhist kingdom, and "majestic" temples and dzongs, or fortified buildings, dot the mountainous landscape, Condé Nast Traveler said. A three-hour hike up a "steep, wooded cliff" leads to the sacred Tiger's Nest, an "iconic" 17th-century monastery.
The Trans-Bhutan trail crosses the entire country, taking "intrepid" hikers 30 days to complete, National Geographic Traveler said, but you can tackle individual sections as well. One stretch, the Divine Madman's Trail, begins in the clouds as you make your way down the Dochula Pass, where you will find villages and a house that is "said to have been struck by an arrow shot from Tibet" in the 15th century.
Life is busier in the capital, Thimphu, a city that "beautifully combines culture with a cosmopolitan vibe," Lonely Planet said. There are no traffic lights here (or anywhere in Bhutan), and it is fascinating watching "immaculately dressed policemen manually direct traffic." During the day, visit spots like the National Memorial Chorten and Bhutan Postal Museum, where you can make your own stamps, and at night check out the bar scene. The Weekend Market happens every Thursday through Sunday, with local vendors selling produce, wild honey, dried fish and "deliciously aromatic raw ingredients" for incense.
Being a thoughtful visitor
Folktales, myths and legends are a major part of Bhutan's cultural identity, and visitors should approach this with an "open mind" and "consider setting aside your preconceptions," Lonely Planet said. Bring modest clothes that cover shoulders and knees to wear when entering temples and monasteries, and remove your shoes and hats. When shopping at markets, pay the listed price — in Bhutan, "aggressive negotiating tactics are a foreign concept." It can take several months to create traditional textiles, and "prices reflect the meticulous work and cultural richness woven into each piece."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.
-
'More was at stake here than the name of a body of water'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Considering quitting your job? Here's what to do first.
The Explainer Your job likely comes with a number of financial strings attached
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
America's woes are a foreign adversary's spy recruitment dream
IN THE SPOTLIGHT As federal workers reel from mass layoffs, the United States is becoming ground zero for international adversaries eager to snatch up disgruntled spies-to-be
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
6 hotels with amenities that blow the usual gifts out of the water
The Week Recommends You can have a butler walk your dog and a guitar sent to your room. But you cannot have your guitar walked.
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
TV to watch in April, including 'The Last of Us' and 'The Rehearsal'
the week recommends The zombie virus persists, Nathan Fielder investigates plane crashes and a cancer patient craves sexual discovery
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
5 tips for decluttering to get you through spring cleaning and beyond
The Week Recommends Organizing your space does not have to be quite so stressful
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Movies to watch in April, including 'A Minecraft Movie' and 'The Legend of Ochi'
The Week Recommends An all-timer video game gets a wacky adaption, Ryan Coogler makes a vampire flick and a new fantasy puts practical effects back in the spotlight
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Scottish hospitality shines at these 7 hotels
The Week Recommends Sleep well at these lovely inns across Scotland
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
7 ways to drink spectacularly across the United States this spring
The Week Recommends A bar for every springtime occasion
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
6 welcoming recipes for cooking and baking during your spring days
The Week Recommends You want it flavorful, and you want it exciting
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Spring's best new cookbooks, from pizza to pastries
The Week Recommends Pizza, an array of brownies and Cantonese-American mash-ups are on the menu
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published