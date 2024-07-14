Dining with Ama freedivers in Japan
Diving for pearls, lobsters and shellfish has been a tradition for millennia
The Ama are female freedivers who have gathered pearls, lobsters and shellfish in Japan's coastal waters for millennia, and who feature heavily in local folklore. There were some 6,000 of these "women of the ocean" as recently as the 1940s; but owing in part to the depletion of their harvests, and the growing difficulty of making a living from diving, numbers are now down to around 1,200.
Most of them live and work on the beautiful Ise-Shima peninsula, on the south coast of central Japan, said David Coggins in the Financial Times. The G7 summit was held here in 2016, near the important Shinto shrine of Ise Jingu, but the Ama are concentrated on the peninsula's more remote southern side, around the lushly forested islands and inlets of Ago Bay. And some now supplement their incomes by inviting tourists to accompany them on their fishing trips, and join them in feasts of the catch afterwards. I stayed by the bay at Amanemu, a resort with minimalist design, "superb" modern Japanese cuisine, and outdoor onsen (thermal baths).
The journey there from Tokyo was enjoyable – a Shinkansen (bullet train) to Nagoya, and then a "sleepy but charming" local train to the end of the line. From the nearby coastal town of Shima, we went out in a boat with two Ama, Kimiyo and Naoko. Unlike Kissy Suzuki – the fictional Ama who is one of James Bond's lovers in "You Only Live Twice" – these women do not double as ninjas, but they do have a remarkable "unfussy, can-do attitude", and an extraordinary diving ability; they're able to plunge down into the cold waters for up to two minutes at a time, thanks to their special breathing technique.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Wearing the traditional, white Ama costume – including a head-wrap and scarf – Kimiyo served our simple dinner over an open grill in her small wooden house by the sea. The first course (a "long, dark and vaguely menacing" sea snail) was challenging, but the rest (scallops, squid and lobster, served with sticky rice and cold sake) was wonderful – a rare chance to "enjoy elemental pleasures unchanged by time".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
A bus stop tragedy and China's anti-Japanese rhetoric
Talking Point Suzhou attack described as the product of 'decades of hate education'
By The Week UK Published
-
The dinosaur trade: is science getting left by the wayside?
Briefing The trade in dinosaur skeletons has never been brisker
By The Week UK Published
-
Crossword: July 14, 2024
The Week's daily crossword
By The Week Staff Published
-
Nick Bryant: former BBC Washington correspondent chooses his five favourite books
The Week Recommends Journalist recommends works by Clive James, Anna Funder and more
By The Week UK Published
-
In the Eye of the Storm: Modernism in Ukraine – a 'captivating' exhibition
The Week Recommends The show features more than 60 works created by Ukrainian artists in the first decades of the 20th century
By The Week UK Published
-
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F – Eddie Murphy reboot delivers 'hit of nostalgia'
The Week Recommends Axel Foley travels from his native Detroit to La La Land as Netflix revives franchise
By The Week UK Published
-
The Nature of Love: 'sly, sexy and smart' French-Canadian rom-com
The Week Recommends The chemistry between Magalie Lépine Blondeau and Pierre-Yves Cardinal is 'electric'
By The Week UK Published
-
My Family: The Memoir – 'wincingly funny' revelations from David Baddiel
The Week Recommends The comedian and author shares the 'full unvarnished picture' of his childhood
By The Week UK Published
-
10 spectacular hotels for golfers that have just the right swing
The Week Recommends These properties are stunners off the links and on
By Catherine Garcia, The Week US Published
-
A forbidding wilderness in New Mexico
The Week Recommends The Gila Wilderness is 'remote and resistant to entry' but some may wish to explore
By The Week UK Published
-
A guide to Fort Myers
The Week Recommends This city is often considered the gateway to sunny southwest Florida and boasts plenty to see and do
By Dominic Kocur Published