Dining with Ama freedivers in Japan

Diving for pearls, lobsters and shellfish has been a tradition for millennia

Wedding Rocks at sunrise, Ise - Japan
The Ise-Shima peninsula: "elemental pleasures unchanged by time"
The Ama are female freedivers who have gathered pearls, lobsters and shellfish in Japan's coastal waters for millennia, and who feature heavily in local folklore. There were some 6,000 of these "women of the ocean" as recently as the 1940s; but owing in part to the depletion of their harvests, and the growing difficulty of making a living from diving, numbers are now down to around 1,200. 

Most of them live and work on the beautiful Ise-Shima peninsula, on the south coast of central Japan, said David Coggins in the Financial Times. The G7 summit was held here in 2016, near the important Shinto shrine of Ise Jingu, but the Ama are concentrated on the peninsula's more remote southern side, around the lushly forested islands and inlets of Ago Bay. And some now supplement their incomes by inviting tourists to accompany them on their fishing trips, and join them in feasts of the catch afterwards. I stayed by the bay at Amanemu, a resort with minimalist design, "superb" modern Japanese cuisine, and outdoor onsen (thermal baths). 

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

