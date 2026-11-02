Explore Chiricahua, the country’s new national park

The Arizona park boasts monuments and fauna that stun

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Rhyolite Rock Formations, Chiricahua National Monument, Arizona
The newly designated park’s rock formations are a marvel
(Image credit: Tom Walker / Getty Images)

A new national park was designated late last month: Chiricahua National Park. Pronounced “cheery-cow-uh,” this is the 64th national park in the United States and sits in the southeastern corner of Arizona near the state’s border with New Mexico. The region has for centuries been a central part of Apache life. This is what you need to know about how to best experience the park, plus when to visit weather-wise — which happens to be right now.

Extraordinary rock formations

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Scott Hocker, The Week US
Scott Hocker, The Week US

Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.  

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