On the trail of the Iberian lynx

Explore the culture, food – and wildlife – of Extremadura on this stunning Spanish safari

Samuel Pla, the founder of Lynxperience, scanning the bush for Iberian lynx
Looking for lynx in Extremadura
(Image credit: Holden Frith)
By
published

The rehabilitation of the Iberian lynx is one of the great conservation success stories. In 2002, just 94 remained in a few isolated pockets of habitat, and only 25 of them were females of cub-bearing age. Extinction was a very real possibility. Now, more than 2,000 of these charismatic animals live across large swathes of Spain and Portugal.

Not that you would know it when trying to find one. An early glimpse of the distinctive pointed ears, far away on a high ridge, had lulled me into thinking they would be lurking behind every bush. But over two days we searched high and low, on hilltops and in deep river valleys, around old farm buildings and in haystacks – and for a long time we found nothing. Or rather, we found many things, but no lynx.

Holden Frith, The Week UK

Holden Frith is The Week's digital director. 

