5 animated hotels where the wild things very much are

Elephants and giraffes and penguins, oh my!

Two giraffes lean through a window to eat food off a table at Giraffe Manor in Kenya
Prepare to share your breakfast at Giraffe Manor
(Image credit: The Safari Collection)
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
By
published

Seeing a majestic elephant in its natural habitat is special, yes, but being able to spend the night among a herd is priceless. At these five properties, you will be sleeping in an ethical, animal lover's dream, with wildlife given the freedom to wander and approach guests when they feel comfortable.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort, Thailand

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Catherine Garcia, The Week US
Catherine Garcia, The Week US

Catherine Garcia has worked as a senior writer at The Week since 2014. Her writing and reporting have appeared in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, Wirecutter, NBC News and "The Book of Jezebel," among others. She's a graduate of the University of Redlands and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸