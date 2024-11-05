5 animated hotels where the wild things very much are

Seeing a majestic elephant in its natural habitat is special, yes, but being able to spend the night among a herd is priceless. At these five properties, you will be sleeping in an ethical, animal lover's dream, with wildlife given the freedom to wander and approach guests when they feel comfortable.

Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort, Thailand

Transparent Jungle Bubbles give guests the chance to watch elephants eat and play in the jungle (Image credit: Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort)

Rescued elephants are getting a second chance at life deep in the jungle of Thailand near the border with Myanmar and Laos. These gentle giants live at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort, which "cares more about the rehabilitation of elephants than providing Instagrammable moments to guests," Lonely Planet said. For a memorable experience, book a night in one of the Jungle Bubbles. These transparent accommodations are in the heart of the camp, and guests watch and listen as the elephants move about. A stay in these bubbles feels like having a "front-row seat to nature's splendor," Travel and Leisure said, and the "one-of-a-kind" interactions, like joining the pachyderms for a walk along the river, "offer experiences that will stay with you for a lifetime."

Giraffe Manor, Kenya

Giraffe Manor is a safe haven for endangered Rothschild's giraffes (Image credit: The Safari Collection)

Skip room service at Giraffe Manor. Here, you should eat in the dining room so you can enjoy a meal with the Rothschild's giraffes who "crane their long necks through the large open windows, signaling they want you to feed them grass pellets," Forbes said. Guests can also hang out with the animals during visits to the on-site Giraffe Center and an outdoor afternoon tea, with the brave placing a pellet between their lips to entice a giraffe kiss. Giraffe Manor is a historic boutique hotel with 12 rooms "meticulously designed to retain the property's original 1930s character," Condé Nast Traveler said, and includes "artwork inspired by the long-lashed creatures themselves." The grounds attract other wildlife too, like warthogs who try to snack on leftover giraffe pellets.

The Resort at Paws Up, Montana

Paws Up teaches guests how to respect and care for horses (Image credit: Paws Up Montana)

There are tons of outdoor activities to take part in at this 37,000 acre ranch alongside the Blackfoot River, but the equestrian program "stands out for its progressive, thoughtful approach to horsemanship," Travel and Leisure said. Guests have the opportunity to admire the horses, which include rescued mustangs. That admiration can be from afar or by participating in guided rides, horse-whispering workshops, cattle drives, arena and horsemanship lessons, and team penning. After a long day of hanging with horses, guests can retreat to their comfortable accommodations, ranging from a luxury tent on one of six glamping sites to a spacious home with details like an "impressive stone fireplace with a giant tree trunk in its mantle."

Peabody Memphis, Tennessee

The mallard ducks at the Peabody Memphis live in the penthouse and ride the elevator down for their marches (Image credit: Craig F. Walker / The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Make way for ducklings. At the Peabody Memphis, five resident mallard ducks rule the roost and waddle through this institution's grand lobby twice a day. This "whimsical" tradition dates back to the 1930s, when as a "simple gag," the general manager put ducks in the fountain, Atlas Obscura said. The animals were an instant hit, and to this day guests line up early along a red carpet to watch the ducks ride the elevator down from the penthouse for their "daily display of pomp and circumstance." Knowing how popular the ducks are, the Peabody created the Ducky Day package, which gives guests the chance to help Duckmaster Kenon Walker lead the morning march.

Tintswalo Boulders, South Africa

Penguins can be found frolicking on the beach near Tintswalo Boulders (Image credit: Ihsaan Haffejee / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Guests at Tintswalo Boulders need not go far to see the beloved African penguins of Boulders Beach. The nine-villa property is mere steps away, and offers clear views of the water, sand and wildlife from its windows. It is a "delightful seaside escape," Time Out said, with the "soundtrack of the famous penguin colony to keep you company." There are nods to the tuxedoed animals across the hotel, including a tile icon above the outdoor pool and the Kids Penguin Package on the spa menu. Boulders Beach is open for swimming (it will be cold!) and has several boardwalks and viewing platforms for prime penguin-spotting, and visitors willing to take the plunge can also "brave the chilly seas to snorkel" with the birds, The Times said. There are rules in place, including not touching or feeding the penguins.