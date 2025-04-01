Shompole Wilderness Camp: immerse yourself in nature at this secluded retreat

This luxurious family-run camp in southern Kenya has access to more than 350,000 acres of pristine savannah

Shompole Wilderness
Find tranquillity on the banks of the Ewaso Ng'iro River
(Image credit: Shompole Wilderness)
By
published

Think of safaris in Kenya and a few iconic locations are likely to come to mind: the vast expanse of the Maasai Mara, or the grandeur of Lake Nakuru. But the rugged, desert beauty of Shompole deserves a spot on this list, offering visitors the opportunity to go a little off the beaten path and into an unspoiled landscape far from the usual safari crowd.

Located between Amboseli National Park and the Maasai Mara National Reserve, this exclusive camp provides access to more than 350,000 acres of pristine savannah. With extraordinary wildlife sightings, comfortable accommodation, and a deep connection to local conservation efforts, a stay at Shompole Wilderness Camp promises an immersive stay in one of Kenya's most beautiful yet lesser known landscapes.

