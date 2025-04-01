Shompole Wilderness Camp: immerse yourself in nature at this secluded retreat

Think of safaris in Kenya and a few iconic locations are likely to come to mind: the vast expanse of the Maasai Mara, or the grandeur of Lake Nakuru. But the rugged, desert beauty of Shompole deserves a spot on this list, offering visitors the opportunity to go a little off the beaten path and into an unspoiled landscape far from the usual safari crowd.

Located between Amboseli National Park and the Maasai Mara National Reserve, this exclusive camp provides access to more than 350,000 acres of pristine savannah. With extraordinary wildlife sightings, comfortable accommodation, and a deep connection to local conservation efforts, a stay at Shompole Wilderness Camp promises an immersive stay in one of Kenya's most beautiful yet lesser known landscapes.

Why stay here?

Away from the overcrowded tourist circuit, guests will quickly find themselves taken by the semi-arid beauty of the Shompole Conservancy, just a short hop across the river from camp.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The conservancy is located on an important elephant corridor, giving visitors breathtaking sightings of the animals on their natural migration routes, as well as other exceptional wildlife encounters, such as lions, giraffes, African wild cats, bat-eared foxes, hyenas, jackals, kudu, hartebeest and oryx (to name just a few). Guests can also experience truly memorable overnight excursions to the camp's photography hide, just a short jeep ride away from the main camp.

Shompole Wilderness Camp is also closely connected to local community and conservation initiatives, and it works with the South Rift Association of Landowners (SORALO), a community-driven organisation dedicated to protecting the Shompole Conservancy.

A key community initiative supported by the camp is the Shompole Ranger Programme, which trains and employs local community members as rangers. These rangers conduct vital anti-poaching patrols, protect livestock from predators, and engage in community outreach to foster a culture of conservation. The programme currently employs 147 rangers, with Shompole Wilderness Camp directly funding two of these positions.

The camp's hosts, Sam and Johann du Toit, are staunch advocates of these conservation efforts. Sam, in particular, played a pivotal role in establishing SORALO and remains a key figure in driving its mission forward. Both Sam and Johann are involved in community-led conservation, and have a wealth of knowledge about the region's ecology, wildlife, and the importance of local conservation practices.

Shompole Hill rises from the rugged expanse of the savannah (Image credit: Shompole Wilderness)

The accommodation

The camp sits along the peaceful banks of the Ewaso Ng'iro River, offering stunning views of the Nguruman Escarpment and Loita Hills. The camp is booked on an exclusive-use basis, with guests able to choose from six spacious, stylish tented rooms, each set on a large wooden deck with a generous veranda overlooking the river, plains, or forest. Local materials have been used in the construction of the camp, which is comfortably furnished with tables, chairs and sofas made from local fig tree deadwood.

Here, mornings are spent sipping coffee on the veranda while watching small vervet monkeys play among the fig trees, or an intrepid troop of baboons cross the nearby river. Keep in mind that you are truly in a wilderness setting, and these curious creatures will show an interest in any snacks left unattended in your room or on the veranda! Yet for those who truly savour the sights and sounds of the bush, it is rare to feel so immersed in nature – and, even more happily, in such comfort and style.

A spacious room with a river view (Image credit: Shompole Wilderness)

Things to do

Game drives at Shompole Wilderness Camp take place a short hop across the river into the conservancy and offer an exclusive and immersive wildlife experience across thousands of acres of untouched wilderness. Away from the busy tourist trail, game drives here are a rare opportunity to enjoy Kenya's spectacular wildlife without other vehicles and tourists interrupting idyllic natural scenes.

For some truly up-close wildlife encounters, an overnight stay at Shompole Wilderness Camp's hide is unmissable. Here you'll get close enough to nature to be able to hear lions lapping water as you watch the animals at eye level and experience stunning sightings of bull elephants, warthogs, zebras, buffalo, impalas, jackals, nightjars, goshawks and superb starlings. Designed for photographers of all levels, you're all but guaranteed to capture some stunning shots whether you're a professional or a seasoned Instagram snapper.

For a more intimate experience of the African bush, guided walks are not only a chance to stretch your legs by exploring the conservancy on foot, but an opportunity to more closely examine Shompole's flora and fauna. Led by expert local guides like Nixon, who has been with Shompole Wilderness since 2008, these walks reveal the hidden details of this unique ecosystem that are harder to spot from a jeep. You’ll learn to identify the animal tracks of impalas, wildebeests, civets and hyenas, while discovering the traditional uses of native plants, like the Salvadora persica, which is used as a natural toothbrush. Guides also share their impressive bushcraft skills, including how to light a fire using nothing more than zebra dung and kindling.

A night-time trip to the camp's hide is one of the biggest thrills of a stay (Image credit: Nicole Lovett)

The verdict

This truly special camp will charm all who visit; more than just a safari destination off the beaten track, it is an opportunity to truly immerse yourself in Kenya's desert wilderness. Whether you're a seasoned safari-goer or a first-time visitor to the area, you'll leave here with a wealth of knowledge about Shompole's spectacular landscape, and a wealth of memories to savour too.

Sorcha Bradley stayed at Shompole Wilderness Camp as a guest of Explorations Company.