"Some say everyone has a novel in them – and the recent boom in self-published books suggests it could be true", said The Times . Whether you're a successful author with a "three-book publishing deal" or you're embarking on your very first writing project, "the hardest part of the process is getting started". Here are some of the best writing retreats where you can put pen to paper in peace.

Silk Road Slippers, Marrakech

Alexandra Pringle, Bloomsbury's editor-in-chief, and Alex von Tunzelmann, the author and historian of the bestselling "Indian Summer", are helping writers to "unlock" their literary skills at this "book camp" in Marrakech, said the Financial Times . The "fully immersive" five-day workshop includes everything from "hands-on exercises" to "one-on-one feedback" and talks from a star-studded line-up of guest authors (Alan Hollinghurst was "top billing" at the spring masterclass). The "literary double act" covers all bases; Pringle specialises in memoir and fiction, while von Tunzelmann "delights" in history and crime. Each course has a maximum number of 14 attendees, and previous experience "isn't necessary".

silkroadslippers.com

Hawkwood College, England

"If you're looking for total luxury, Hawkwood isn't for you," said Laura Hackett in The Times. The 19th-century country house in Stroud has a "well-worn feel to it" with "creaking floorboards" and threadbare sofas. "But for me this was all part of its charm." It's the type of place where you feel relaxed enough to "tiptoe down to the kitchen in your pyjamas for a bedtime cup of tea". The five-day course I attended was run by horror writer Ally Wilkes and freelance editor Cat Camacho; their "real skill" was making us feel "comfortable enough to share our work with strangers". The daily masterclasses felt "collaborative" and laid-back, and you could sign up for as many as six half-hour one-on-one tutorials. I arrived with a "hazy idea" for my novel; by the end of the course, "I had a first chapter and confidence that one day I may actually write the whole thing."

hawkwoodcollege.co.uk

How Fiction Works with Claire Keegan, Ireland

Claire Keegan's summer retreat in Co Carlow, Ireland, tackles the ins and outs of fiction, with a focus on several key components of the novel. This is very much centered around theory and you'll need to complete a reading list before arriving, said Hackett in The Times. "But if that sounds exciting rather than daunting, you'll have the chance to learn from one of contemporary fiction's great writers." After quiet mornings spent reading and writing, the bestselling author of "Small Things Like These" will give a series of lectures on topics spanning everything from the structure of narrative to character development and dialogue.

ckfictionclinic.com

Casa Ana, Andalucia