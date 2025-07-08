Secluded retreats for aspiring writers

These tranquil hideaways are the perfect place to put pen to paper

Woman sat writing in a notebook outside a wooden building
Getting away from it all can spark creativity
(Image credit: Nature Picture Library / Alamy)
By
published

"Some say everyone has a novel in them – and the recent boom in self-published books suggests it could be true", said The Times. Whether you're a successful author with a "three-book publishing deal" or you're embarking on your very first writing project, "the hardest part of the process is getting started". Here are some of the best writing retreats where you can put pen to paper in peace.

Silk Road Slippers, Marrakech

Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK

Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.

