The 2024 travel bucket list

A palace in the snow in Sweden

Explore the wilds of Dalarna province in the winter (Image credit: RPBaiao/Shutterstock)

Digging a snow cave and sleeping in it was a "boyhood dream" of mine, said Kevin Rushby in The Guardian , but not one it has been easy to realise in the UK. In the icy forests of central Sweden, however, it's a realistic goal – and Do The North can help you achieve it. This adventure company runs week-long trips that feel "like going away with a gang of friends" – kayaking and camping on Sweden's islands in the summer, and exploring the wilds of Dalarna province in the winter.

The first stop in Dalarna is an "idyllic" cabin in the woods, with log burners, lanterns, antique furniture and a sauna. Activities include cross-country skiing and ice-skating, and an "extraordinary" range of kit (including beautiful old sleds) is then distributed for an expedition up to the alpine plateau of the Fulufjället National Park. There, you learn how to put up a tent in a blizzard – and, if conditions are right, those who want to can dig a snow hole. On my trip, we created a "palace", with reindeer skins and niches for candles. Wonderfully cosy within it, I enjoyed "one of the best night's sleep I've ever had".

The trip costs from £1,437pp ($1,821); dothenorth.com

Big Sky: glamour in Montana

Big Sky is the third-largest ski resort in North America (Image credit: Heidi Besen/Shutterstock)

For decades, Big Sky was off the radar of most winter sports enthusiasts: "being somewhat difficult to get to, and offering great skiing but not much else". But this resort in Montana is "in the midst of a transformation", said Gloria Liu in Travel + Leisure , with "increasingly luxe" accommodation, and ever-more "hip" bars and restaurants. And there are now more direct flights to nearby Bozeman from cities including New York.

It still can't rival the "off-mountain glitz" of Aspen or Jackson, but its "down-to-earth vibe" has an appeal of its own – as does the sheer quantity and quality of skiing to be had here. Big Sky is the third-largest ski resort in North America, after Whistler Blackcomb and Park City Resort. It has more thrilling advanced terrain than any other US resort, but also has a lot to offer beginner and intermediate skiers. Among the resort's swankiest hotels are the Montage and the Yellowstone Club , and a One&Only resort is due to open in 2025. Expert skiers might also enjoy a few nights at the Summit Hotel , which offers early morning lift access to some of the most challenging slopes.

Raiatea: a delightful island in French Polynesia

Raiatea belongs to the Society Islands (Image credit: Nancy Pauwels/Shutterstock)

Crowned with verdant volcanic peaks and encircled by a lagoon so translucent that to float in it feels like "levitation", the island of Raiatea is a sliver of heaven in the heart of the South Pacific, said Oliver Smith in the FT . Often said to be "Hawaiki", the central homeland of Polynesian mythology, it belongs to the Society Islands, one of five archipelagos that make up French Polynesia. But while some nearby islands, such as Tahiti and Bora Bora, are quite urbanised and touristy, Raiatea is the sort of place where "people still wave to passers-by". There are a dozen villages around its coast, with "peach-coloured" Protestant churches, and bungalows with corrugated iron roofs that "chime like glockenspiels during tropical downpours".

The island offers wonderful walking, snorkelling, kayaking and sailing, and also has one of Polynesia's greatest archaeological sites, the temple of Taputapuatea, from which the priest Tupaia joined Captain Cook on his first Pacific voyage, in 1769.

See tahititourisme.uk , raiatea-lodge-hotel.com , and tahitiyachtcharter.com

The Algarve's mellow charm in winter

Faro is a 'funky' city with a cobblestoned historic centre (Image credit: Mazur Travel)

I used to be dismissive of the Algarve, said Audrey Gillan in The Times , imagining it as "a place for golfers and fly-and-floppers who like a drink". But then I visited this region, in the far south of Portugal, saw what lay beyond the bars and golf courses – including glorious beaches, elegant old towns, and beautiful hiking trails – and liked it so much that I moved here. My favourite time of year is the low season, when it's less busy, but the weather is often mild and sunny, and the sea, though nippy, "is still dippable".

The regional capital, Faro, is a "funky" city with a pretty, cobblestoned historic centre and lots of fine modernist architecture. From there, you might take the train east along the coast, stopping at the enchanting fishing town of Olhão (which is where I live) and "lovely" Tavira. Among the "chicest" of the region's five-star hotels is the Vila Vita Parc , which has a restaurant with two well-deserved Michelin stars, and also manages some "luxurious" holiday lets with butler service. But there's also plenty of excellent accommodation at more affordable rates (such as Casa Âmago and Morgado do Quintão ), and many other wonderful restaurants (I particularly recommend Austa , in Almancil, and Alameda , in Faro).

Beautiful Grenada's dramatic past

Saint George's is Grenada's pretty capital (Image credit: Pawel Kazmierczak/Shutterstock)

Grenada is one of the most beautiful and unspoilt islands in the Lesser Antilles, said Mark Stratton in The Daily Telegraph – and that is partly because of the short-lived socialist revolution of 1983, which scared off the big hotel chains just as prime coastlines in other Caribbean nations were disappearing under concrete. Today, roughly 80% of the island's tourist accommodation sits close to the pretty capital, Saint George's, beyond which lie towering mountains, undeveloped beaches, coastal villages and "bird-rich" rainforest – all "a delight to explore".

There are spice farms too, as well as small-scale, "bean-to-bar" chocolate makers, most of which are open to visitors. And here and there you find reminders of the tragic events of 40 years ago, when the violent overthrow by hardliners of the country's moderate socialist leader, Maurice Bishop, prompted the US to invade and occupy Grenada for two years. Eeriest of all is the disused Pearls Airport, where two Russian-made planes still stand, decaying, as though US marines had only withdrawn a few weeks ago.

Art and culture in Turin

Turin is a handsome city with baroque avenues and squares (Image credit: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

Turin doesn't enjoy the same fame as "fashion-fuelled" Milan, but I've always preferred it to its relatively "brash" neighbour, said Nick Trend in The Daily Telegraph . Long the seat of the Duchy of Savoy and, from 1861 to 1865, the capital of newly unified Italy, it is a handsome city, with baroque avenues and squares, and its fine museums make it one of Europe's most indispensable destinations for art enthusiasts.

Among the best are the Sabauda Gallery (Old Masters); the Museo Egizio (which "outguns" the British Museum with its ancient Egyptian treasures collection); and the Castello di Rivoli, Italy's "leading museum of contemporary art". Most distinctive, however, is the Lingotto building, the old Fiat factory on the roof of which Michael Caine's gang raced Minis in "The Italian Job". Built in the 1920s, it is one of the world's most beautiful concrete structures, and now houses an excellent art museum, the Pinacoteca Agnelli.

A new tour of Mont Blanc

Enjoy panoramas of some of Europe's finest mountain scenery (Image credit: Inntravel)

Mont Blanc stands proud as Western Europe's highest peak. Its snowy slopes and rocky ridges have long attracted adventurers seeking an ultimate high. Yet for those after a more immersive adventure, a high without ascending the heights, Inntravel is introducing a new Tour of Mont Blanc holiday for 2024. The 11-night trip offers a variation on the classic Tour de Mont Blanc, a Grand Randonnée route, taking in France, Italy and Switzerland, with a non-stop panorama of some of Europe's finest mountain scenery. Inntravel's holiday allows for a rest day in Courmayeur, as well as shortening certain sections through use of shuttle buses or riding by cable car, itself an iconic Alpine experience.

Available from 26 June to 15 September 2024. Price from £2,195 ($2,727) per person based on two sharing, including 11 nights' b&b accommodation, four dinners, route notes and maps. Flights extra. Guests can also travel from London by rail, from £2,735 ($3,398) per person: UK to Paris (Eurostar), Paris to Geneva (TGV); inntravel.co.uk

Highlights of Japan family holiday

Learn about Japan's spiritual traditions in Kyoto (Image credit: f11photo/Shutterstock )

Intrepid Travel will have more than 100 new itineraries on its 2024 calendar. One of the trips is a "Japan Highlights" holiday, where families can learn the spiritual traditions of the country, from geishas and temples in Kyoto, to modern youth culture of quirky fashion, street art, and hole-in-the-wall bars and restaurants in Harajuku. They'll also stay at a rural tea farm and see how tea is harvested by local farmers.

The eight-day trip starts from Tokyo and finishes in Osaka. Seven breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners, transport (Metro, local train, bullet train) and accommodation (hotel for six nights and a farm stay for one night) are included. From £2,709 ($3,435) per person; intrepidtravel.com

Wilderness walking: highlights of the Highlands

Explore the Highlands' wild beauty (Image credit: Wilderness Scotland)

This new nine-night, fully guided trip by Wilderness Scotland combines the very best of the Highlands' wild beauty with superb, luxury hotels, offering the finest seasonal food, all while enjoying some stunning hiking. Highlights include a boat trip to the remote shores of Loch Coruisk on Skye; hiking in Glencoe in the company of red deer and golden eagles; a visit to the Culloden battlefield; hiking in the Cairngorms National Park; and guided tours of Scone Palace and the Dundreggan Rewilding Centre. The group will stay in the Highlands' most sumptuous hotels, including the Fife Arms and Isle of Eriska Hotel.

Price from £4,895 ($6,205) per person sharing, including nine nights' accommodation, all meals, guiding and transfers. Depart 6 May, 3 June or 26 August 2024; wildernessscotland.com

Ski and surf adventure across Chile

Go on a heart-pounding skiing trip in the Andes (Image credit: Pelorus)

Embark on an extraordinary Chilean adventure with Pelorus that blends heart-pounding skiing in the Andes with breathtaking surfing at Punta de Lobos. Starting at El Morado Lodge, in the Maipo River valley, a week of helicopter-assisted skiing unfolds, guided by experts with decades of experience traversing the Central Andes and Patagonia. Transitioning to a private ski lodge in Curico, your journey takes you closer to the allure of Pichilemu’s coastal treasures and the iconic waves of Punta de Lobos. Days are flexible, allowing you to choose between skiing and surfing as conditions and whims dictate.

From July to December 2024, eight nights from £30,000 ($37,253) per person; pelorusx.com

Loch Ness, The Jacobite and Skye rail tour

Guests will travel on the stunning West Highland Line (Image credit: The Adventure People)

The Adventure People has launched a new collection of train-based tours in Scotland and Ireland, including an itinerary to Loch Ness, The Jacobite and Skye. Running from April to October 2024, the trip departs from Glasgow and ends in Edinburgh. Guests will travel on the stunning West Highland Line, including a journey on the world famous Jacobite steam train. Other highlights include exploring the rugged beauty of the Isle of Skye, enjoying a cruise on Loch Ness, catching a glimpse of Britain's highest mountain, Ben Nevis, and discovering the lively capital of the Highlands, Inverness.

Price includes accommodation in small hotels or b&bs, daily breakfast, two lunches and three dinners. Seven days from £2,273 ($2,823) per person; theadventurepeople.com

Nepal: hike the Forbidden Kingdom

Embark on an unforgettable three-day trek (Image credit: Pelorus)

Journey into the heart of the mystical and untouched Himalayas in Nepal. Take your own spiritual journey through the Forbidden Kingdom with Pelorus, exploring the very landscapes that have captivated adventurers for generations – a privilege granted to only a few. Embark on an unforgettable three-day trek through the rain shadow of the Himalayas, leading you to the mystical kingdom of Lo Manthang. Traverse arid deserts, ancient caves and snow-capped peaks as you forge your path.

The journey culminates in an extraordinary helicopter ride back to Kathmandu, a spectacular flight between the towering walls of Fishtail and Annapurna South, granting you an unparalleled perspective of Annapurna Peak, Gangapurna and the lake town of Pokhara.

From March to May and September to October 2024; 12 nights from £22,000 ($27,888) per person; pelorusx.com

A £1m three-month family world tour

Dubai is the final stop on the £1m trip (Image credit: Rasto SK/Shutterstock)

Luxury tour operator Destinology has launched one of the world's most expensive family holidays – a three-month trip to Africa, India, Asia, Australia and Dubai that costs £1 million for two adults and two children. Departing London on 10 April 2024 and returning on 20 July 2024, these travellers will visit a total of 10 countries, and accommodation will include the finest city hotels, exclusive wilderness lodges, beautiful rainforest cabins and luxury glamping. All air travel is business class or by private helicopter charter.

Prices start from £250,000 ($316,916) per person based on four people travelling. Includes all flights, luxury accommodation throughout and excursions; tailor-made-holidays.destinology.co.uk

An expedition into Chad's Sahara Desert

A view across Chad's Ennedi desert (Image credit: S.V.S. TCHAD)

Chad's Ennedi Desert is typically only ventured into by nomads and their camel trains. In 2024, Explorations Company is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for intrepid adventurers to join a small group expedition into this Unesco World Heritage site. Guests will experience a privately guided safari at Warda Camp and a camel trek across the Sahara, with expert guides on hand throughout their off-the-grid two-week trip. And to soak up the breathtaking landscape from a different perspective, a helicopter trip taking in the Tibesti Mountains and Zakouma National Park can be arranged too.

From $23,000 (£18,340) per person based on a group of six. Price is based on a two-week trip, excluding helicopter supplement and international flights; explorationscompany.com

A Swiss heli-ski safari

Take a helicopter to the top of some of the best peaks (Image credit: Swiss Discovery)

Thrill-seeking skiers can take their passion to new heights with this 10-day cross-border itinerary curated by Leo Trippi, winner of the best ski travel agent at the World Ski Awards in 2023 for a record 10th year in a row. Take a helicopter to the top of some of the best peaks in the most renowned resorts in the Swiss, French and Italian Alps before carving your way off-piste, across remote mountains and down glaciers. No two heli-ski safaris are the same, with guests being encouraged to tailor their adventure to suit their preferences. And, for those looking to improve their snow skills, lessons with the likes of Marc Garcia and Jean-Jacques Rey can even be arranged too.

From CHF24,000 (£21,666/$27,170) per person based on a group of eight including transfers, accommodation, ski guide, ski passes and ski rental; leotrippi.com