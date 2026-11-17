KFC's plans to open two branches in the Italian Alps instantly ruffled feathers among locals disturbed by what they see as the changing character of Italy’s traditional mountain resorts.

The two stores, on the slopes at Madonna di Campiglio and Cortina d’Ampezzo, were due to open on 5 December. However, the opposition to the plans has prompted the fast-food giant to scale down its ambitions.

Super G, which operates restaurants in both resorts, now says a handful of KFC items will be on offer “as part of the fast-food offering already available within the après-ski setting of these venues”, said Il Sole 24 Ore.

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‘Absurd and embarrassing’

Traditionally, skiers in the Dolomites have headed to “rustic mountain huts”, where they can “tuck into hearty regional dishes, from polenta with mushrooms and venison stew to luganega sausages and apple strudel”, usually “washed down with carafes of red wine”, said The Times.

But Super G and its “high-altitude mountain club” model has introduced “restaurants, spas and bars with DJ sets” to the Italian Alps. The prospect of adding buckets of fried chicken to the mix did little to impress local authorities.

“Everywhere down the valley has already been destroyed and now they are ruining what beauty remains higher up,” said Carlo Zanella, president of the South Tyrol branch of the Italian Alpine Club.

Alberico Zardini, co-owner of a tourist infrastructure company in Cortina, told Il Messaggero that the idea of a fast-food restaurant in the area was “absurd and embarrassing”.

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The idea might have locals “spitting feathers”, said The Sun. But Marzia Farè, KFC Italy’s chief marketing officer, defended the proposal, arguing that alpine restaurants would attract Gen Z diners and “widen the KFC community” into “places where no one would expect to find us”.

‘Turning point’

The fried chicken furore comes as Italy’s mountain resorts grapple with how to manage an explosion in visitor numbers. Last year, there were a “staggering” 20 million overnight stays in Trentino province, in which Madonna di Campiglio is situated, a 3.2% increase on the previous year, said The Sun. Meanwhile, bookings at mountain lodges run by the Italian Alpine Club “rocketed” by 80% in the first half of the year compared with 2025, “adding to traffic chaos on mountain roads”.

Against this backdrop, the prospect of a KFC seemed like the last straw for self-appointed defenders of a vanishing Alpine way of life. They fear the expansion of mass tourism will erode local culinary traditions, damage already fragile ecosystems, and transform once distinctive mountain destinations into crowded playgrounds, geared towards instant gratification.

The coming winter season could mark a “turning point for high-altitude hospitality”, said Il Sole 24 Ore, as the balance between preserving Alpine traditions and embracing a constantly evolving tourism industry becomes increasingly difficult to strike.