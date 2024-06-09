The wild mountains and coast of Campania

This Italian region is perfect for the traveller who is keen to truly unwind

The Temple of Neptune
The Temple of Neptune: one of Paestum's 'stupendous' Greek temples
The Italian region of Campania is best known for Naples and the Amalfi Coast, but south of them lies another glorious and much less touristy area. With its "cinematic" coastal scenery and wild mountains, the Cilento region is a dream for hikers, says Nina Burleigh in The New York Times – or for anyone looking to "staccare la spina" ("unplug"). 

Most of it lies within the Parco Nazionale del Cilento, Vallo di Diano e Alburni, Italy's second- largest national park – "699 square miles of beaches, cliffs, emerald vales, river gorges and mountain meadows". It's full of historic villages and fishing towns, and near its northern end sits ancient Paestum, site of some "stupendous" Greek temples – among the best-preserved in the Mediterranean – that inspired 18th century architects across Europe. 

