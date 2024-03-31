The natural wonders of Tobago

The island is the perfect destination for 'discerning nature lovers'

The island of Tobago offers a taste of the 'unspoilt Caribbean'
By The Week UK
published

The island of Tobago – located 30 miles northeast of Trinidad, with which it forms a dual nation – offers a taste of "the unspoilt Caribbean", says Lyn Hughes in Wanderlust. The island has only a handful of large coastal resorts, which are confined to its flat southwest side. The rest of its coastline strikes a nice balance between "local life and low-key tourism".

Moreover, around two-thirds of Tobago's interior is covered with rainforest – making it an anomaly in the Caribbean, most of which has retained little of its original forest cover.

