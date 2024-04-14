Trinidad: an elegant old town in southern Cuba

Trinidad: famed for its cobbled streets and "sherbet" mansions
(Image credit: Adalberto Roque / AFP / Getty Images)
Set in the foothills of the Escambray Mountains, close to Cuba's southern shore, Trinidad is one of the island's most perfectly preserved towns, says Claire Boobbyer in The Times

It is a full four hours' drive from the capital, Havana, on the north coast, but still attracts plenty of tourists. They're drawn partly by the town itself, with its cobbled streets, old churches, and "sherbet" mansions with red-tiled roofs and wrought-iron balconies. But they also come for its densely forested, mountainous surroundings. There are some wonderful b&bs in town, and last year a new resort, the Meliá Trinidad Península, opened beside a beach just 15 minutes away. It is the first five-star hotel on Cuba's south coast. Founded by the Spanish in 1514, Trinidad grew rich from sugar production between the mid-18th and mid-19th centuries. Some of the sugar barons' mansions are now open to visitors, including the Palacio Brunet, which houses the Museo Romántico, a magnificent collection of furniture from the colonial era.

