The UK’s most spectacular arboretums to visit this autumn

Nature always has a way of keeping us entertained and an arboretum is the perfect place to enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons. These vibrant botanical gardens are filled with trees whose leaves are now changing to beautiful shades of russet, orange and gold. Here are some of the best arboretums to visit around the UK this autumn.

Dawyck Botanic Garden, Scottish Borders

Spanning 65 acres in Stobo, near Peebles, this “oasis of bright, bold plants” is also home to a wonderfully diverse collection of trees from around the world. The grounds are full of “lilac autumn crocuses and wonderfully weird fungi” at this time of year, said The Times. Look out for the Japanese katsura trees, which release “a sweet candyfloss scent”, nestling among maples and rowans in "a blaze of colour”. Afterwards, be sure to visit Stobo Kirk, one of the oldest standing churches in Scotland.

Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey

This 120-acre woodland near Godalming was purchased in the 1940s by a local doctor and passionate amateur gardener who wanted to “experiment with autumnal colours on a large scale”, said The Times. He left it to the National Trust, which has now built up a collection of 1,000 different trees. In autumn, the clear waters of the “mirror-like” lake spectacularly reflect the “fiery colours” of the maples, oaks and sweetgums – and make for a fantastic photo opportunity. You can also book professional photography sessions with an “expert snapper” on the National Trust’s website.

Dyffryn Gardens, Vale of Glamorgan

Keep an eye out for the “fungi popping up in the shady, damp spots between the trees” in these sprawling gardens at St Nicholas, near Cardiff, said The Independent. You’ll also find Japanese acer trees in “reddish and gold hues”, while the decaying leaves of the katsura trees infuse the air with scent. There is a “Fall into Autumn” event running until mid-November, including “bespoke sculptures”, “dried flower displays”, and a sensory reflection trail.

Kilmun Arboretum, Argyll and Bute

In 1930, at least 260 tree species from around the world were planted in these woodlands near Dunoon, on Scotland’s Cowal Peninsula, as an “experiment to see how many would survive” in Scottish soil, said BBC Countryfile. Almost a century later, 150 remain, creating an “exotic Eden on the shores of Holy Loch”. Walking through the arboretum, you will find “Chilean southern beech, silver firs, coastal redwoods, Oregon maples and mighty giant sequoias”.

Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Yorkshire

Thorp Perrow has “some of the largest and rarest trees and shrubs in England”, including 51 Champion Trees, said The Independent. The 100-acre arboretum near Bedale also houses five National Plant collections, and there are plenty of family-friendly attractions, including “bird of prey displays, a mammal centre, seasonal trails, guided tours and workshops”.

