The UK’s most spectacular arboretums to visit this autumn
Marvel at colourful leaf displays in these beautiful botanical gardens
Nature always has a way of keeping us entertained and an arboretum is the perfect place to enjoy the beauty of the changing seasons. These vibrant botanical gardens are filled with trees whose leaves are now changing to beautiful shades of russet, orange and gold. Here are some of the best arboretums to visit around the UK this autumn.
Dawyck Botanic Garden, Scottish Borders
Spanning 65 acres in Stobo, near Peebles, this “oasis of bright, bold plants” is also home to a wonderfully diverse collection of trees from around the world. The grounds are full of “lilac autumn crocuses and wonderfully weird fungi” at this time of year, said The Times. Look out for the Japanese katsura trees, which release “a sweet candyfloss scent”, nestling among maples and rowans in "a blaze of colour”. Afterwards, be sure to visit Stobo Kirk, one of the oldest standing churches in Scotland.
rbge.org.uk
Winkworth Arboretum, Surrey
This 120-acre woodland near Godalming was purchased in the 1940s by a local doctor and passionate amateur gardener who wanted to “experiment with autumnal colours on a large scale”, said The Times. He left it to the National Trust, which has now built up a collection of 1,000 different trees. In autumn, the clear waters of the “mirror-like” lake spectacularly reflect the “fiery colours” of the maples, oaks and sweetgums – and make for a fantastic photo opportunity. You can also book professional photography sessions with an “expert snapper” on the National Trust’s website.
nationaltrust.org.uk
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Dyffryn Gardens, Vale of Glamorgan
Keep an eye out for the “fungi popping up in the shady, damp spots between the trees” in these sprawling gardens at St Nicholas, near Cardiff, said The Independent. You’ll also find Japanese acer trees in “reddish and gold hues”, while the decaying leaves of the katsura trees infuse the air with scent. There is a “Fall into Autumn” event running until mid-November, including “bespoke sculptures”, “dried flower displays”, and a sensory reflection trail.
nationaltrust.org.uk
Kilmun Arboretum, Argyll and Bute
In 1930, at least 260 tree species from around the world were planted in these woodlands near Dunoon, on Scotland’s Cowal Peninsula, as an “experiment to see how many would survive” in Scottish soil, said BBC Countryfile. Almost a century later, 150 remain, creating an “exotic Eden on the shores of Holy Loch”. Walking through the arboretum, you will find “Chilean southern beech, silver firs, coastal redwoods, Oregon maples and mighty giant sequoias”.
forestryandland.gov.scot
Thorp Perrow Arboretum, Yorkshire
Thorp Perrow has “some of the largest and rarest trees and shrubs in England”, including 51 Champion Trees, said The Independent. The 100-acre arboretum near Bedale also houses five National Plant collections, and there are plenty of family-friendly attractions, including “bird of prey displays, a mammal centre, seasonal trails, guided tours and workshops”.
thorpperrow.com
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Deeya Sonalkar joined The Week as audience editor in 2025. She is in charge of The Week's social media platforms as well as providing audience insight and researching online trends.
Deeya started her career as a digital intern at Elle India in Mumbai, where she oversaw the title's social media and employed SEO tools to maximise its visibility, before moving to the UK to pursue a master's in marketing at Brunel University. She took up a role as social media assistant at MailOnline while doing her degree. After graduating, she jumped into the role of social media editor at London's The Standard, where she spent more than a year bringing news stories from the capital to audiences online. She is passionate about sociocultural issues and very enthusiastic about film and culinary arts.
-
The 8 best dark comedies of the 21st century
From Santa Claus to suicide terrorism, these movies skewered big, taboo subjects
-
France’s ‘red hands’ trial highlights alleged Russian disruption operations
UNDER THE RADAR Attacks on religious and cultural institutions around France have authorities worried about Moscow’s effort to sow chaos in one of Europe’s political centers
-
Codeword: October 30, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
-
David Attenborough at 99: a 'radical' voice for climate action
In The Spotlight In his new film 'Ocean', TV's best-known naturalist delivers his strongest message yet
-
The perfect picnic is a grass patch away with this collection of 8 essential portables
The Week Recommends Celebrate warmer weather by dining alfresco
-
Skip southern Utah for the rugged majesty of Grand Junction, Colorado
The Week Recommends Explore mountains and mesas, without the crowds
-
6 of the scariest spiders in existence
The Explainer These 8-legged critters can cause serious harm
-
Where to see the UK's colourful autumn foliage
The Week Recommends The spectacular leaf displays could last longer than usual this year
-
Long-distance footpaths in the UK
The Week Recommends Set yourself a proper walking challenge or enjoy a stroll on one section of a famous route
-
Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya: luxury ecotourism meets Mexican flair
The Week Recommends Caribbean resort hidden in Yucatán Peninsula mangroves combines fine dining with a true love of nature
-
Why did the Hadrian’s Wall tree mean so much to us?
Talking Point Teenager arrested after Sycamore Gap tree felled overnight