Unplugged: digital detox cabins offer an escape from the grid and the grind

Tech-free retreats in the British countryside give guests a chance to switch off

Bunty cabin, Unplugged digital detox.
Unplugged has 19 cabins on offer, all within a two-hour drive of major cities
By
published

It's telling that I first came across Unplugged on Instagram. With each scroll, Meta's almighty algorithm fed me more images of their off-grid digital detox cabins. The marketing was undeniably effective: the deeper I went into my feed, the more enticed I became by these tech-free retreats. Before long, I was convinced that a weekend entrenched in nature was exactly what I needed.

Unplugged is the brainchild of friends Hector and Ben, whose experience of burnout provided the inspiration to help others with an "always on" mentality to truly switch off. The first digital detox cabins were unveiled in 2020 and the company now has 19 on its roster, each located within a two-hour drive of major cities including London, Bristol and Manchester.

Kate Lucy
