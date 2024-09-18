Unplugged: digital detox cabins offer an escape from the grid and the grind

It's telling that I first came across Unplugged on Instagram. With each scroll, Meta's almighty algorithm fed me more images of their off-grid digital detox cabins. The marketing was undeniably effective: the deeper I went into my feed, the more enticed I became by these tech-free retreats. Before long, I was convinced that a weekend entrenched in nature was exactly what I needed.

Unplugged is the brainchild of friends Hector and Ben, whose experience of burnout provided the inspiration to help others with an "always on" mentality to truly switch off. The first digital detox cabins were unveiled in 2020 and the company now has 19 on its roster, each located within a two-hour drive of major cities including London, Bristol and Manchester.

Although anyone could benefit from a three-day digital detox, it's clear from perusing Unplugged's website that the experience is aimed at busy city workers longing for an antidote to their overstimulated, always-online lives. In other words, it was designed for someone just like me – and I found the promise of a peaceful escape from the constant barrage of notifications and digital distractions too appealing to ignore.



The cabins

I stayed in the beautifully secluded Bunty, one of Unplugged's most popular cabins, which is located near the market town of Thatcham, 14 miles west of Reading. The cabin has its own parking spot off a secluded country road, and is then reached by foot. Fortunately, Unplugged provides you with a trolley to help schlep your stuff across the two fields you need to cross before you eventually arrive at your home for the next three nights.

Unplugged recommends that you lock your phone away pretty much on arrival – and I did just that, using a provided lockbox, which contained a compass, OS map, instant camera and Nokia phone for emergencies (yes, it did have Snake). I gave the number to my parents in advance; knowing that they could reach me if they really needed to actually help me to switch off.

Bunty is small but well-equipped, with a hob, fridge and tiny freezer, all the essential cooking implements, and fresh tea and coffee. The latter is made using a provided grinder and percolator, a slow, mindful activity I took great pleasure in starting each day with. There’s also a great shower and a not-so-great (but perfectly manageable) eco-friendly compost loo, that was nicer to use on day one than day three of the trip.

Undoubtedly the best part of the cabin is the panoramic window adjacent to the cosy double bed, which provides stunning views of the surrounding countryside and neighbouring livestock. I loved waking up to the sight (and sound) of hundreds of sheep and was lucky to witness some epic sunrises too.

What to do

As Bunty is essentially in the middle of nowhere, walking is high on the list when it comes to daily activities. Thanks to the provided OS map, which gives rough walking distances and suggests local cafes and pubs, it's easy to map out your day (excuse the pun). Fortunately, wellies and umbrellas are provided.

I tramped through fields and forests, ambling through charming villages like Hampstead Norreys, which has a lovely community shop and cafe , and Hermitage, where I ate lunch at a family pub called The Fox Inn . One evening, using the physical map to navigate (terrifying for a Google Maps cult member), I drove approximately 10 minutes to The Pot Kiln , where I had a delicious tapas dinner. A word of advice: remember to bring a physical bank card out with you, as you can't rely on Apple Pay when your phone is locked away!

If the weather isn't so good (or you're not really a hiker), then board games are also on the menu. The cabin is equipped with Scrabble, playing cards and Get Closer, a question card game that encourages people to have deep and meaningful conversations. I also brought some art equipment and enjoyed sketching my sublime surroundings while listening to some of the tapes that come with the cabin, along with the vintage cassette system.

Digital detoxing

Cutting off contact with the outside world felt strange to begin with; I instinctively reached for my mobile a couple of times before my brain remembered that I was meant to be detoxing. But as time went on, any urges to google, check messages or refresh my news apps totally subsided.

By the end of the three days, I was far from excited to open the lockbox and turn my phone back on – in fact, I was dreading it. I prolonged my vacation from society for as long as I could, but was eventually forced to bite the bullet when I got into the car and remembered I was reliant on Google Maps if I had any hope of getting home.

Even though old habits die hard and my screen time has returned to almost what it was before my trip, this three-day digital detox experience was just the factory reset I needed. I highly recommend an Unplugged holiday to anyone in need of a bit of an escape from the daily grind as it left me feeling recharged, refreshed and ready to take on the world again!

Kate was a guest at Unplugged's Bunty cabin. Three-night stays start from £420; unplugged.rest/bunty