A Thousand Blows: Stephen Graham, Erin Doherty and Malachi Kirby star in 'moreish' boxing series
Entertaining pugilistic period drama from the Peaky Blinders creator
"Peaky Blinders" creator Steven Knight doesn't make dull television, and his latest series – for Disney+ – "may be his best yet", said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph. Set in late 19th-century London, it stars Erin Doherty as the leader of a gang of female pickpockets. Also in the mix is Malachi Kirby, as a Jamaican who finds himself thrust into the East End's thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. There, he soon threatens the supremacy of Stephen Graham's Sugar Goodson, a publican who is the scene's "self-styled alpha". The series is deeply violent – the clue's in the title – "but if you can get past that", it's "blockbuster" TV with a "sensational" performance from Doherty.
Like "Peaky Blinders", this series is "very moreish", said Carol Midgley in The Times: it grabbed me by "the scruff of the neck", and forced me to binge-watch it all. And while "there is the odd clunky line", and a "pretty preposterous" plot twist later on, it "viscerally" brings to life the "grime, chaos, danger and cunning but also the sheer energy of the East End".
The performances are excellent, and it is lovely to look at (though everyone looks far too clean), said Deborah Ross in The Mail on Sunday. But it didn't feel all that original, and the violence really is extreme. "I spent, roughly, 40% of the six hour-long episodes staring into my lap while also blocking my ears." And it was quite infuriating to have watched it all unfold, eager to find out where it was going, only to get a "To be continued..." message in the last frame.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Much Ado About Nothing: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell deliver 'full-on fiery and fleshy' performance
The Week Recommends Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Shakespeare classic leans on '1990s pop favourites'
By The Week UK Published
-
I'm Still Here: 'superb' drama explores Brazil's military dictatorship
The Week Recommends Fernanda Torres delivers 'phenomenal' performance as mother whose life is shattered by violence in the Oscar-nominated drama
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - February 27, 2025
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - crisis planning, crisis averted, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Much Ado About Nothing: Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell deliver 'full-on fiery and fleshy' performance
The Week Recommends Jamie Lloyd's adaptation of Shakespeare classic leans on '1990s pop favourites'
By The Week UK Published
-
I'm Still Here: 'superb' drama explores Brazil's military dictatorship
The Week Recommends Fernanda Torres delivers 'phenomenal' performance as mother whose life is shattered by violence in the Oscar-nominated drama
By The Week UK Published
-
This week's dream: Montevideo's endless promenade
Feature Uruguay's capital is home to one of the world's longest sidewalks
By The Week US Published
-
Film reviews: 'Captain America: Brave New World,' 'The Monkey,' and 'Becoming Led Zeppelin'
Feature A new MCU entry, an Osgood Perkins horror flick, and a Led Zeppelin documentary
By The Week US Published
-
6 breathtaking homes built in the 1980s
Feature Featuring two floor-to-ceiling fireplaces in New York and a sunken living room in Maryland
By The Week US Published
-
Jason Isaacs's 6 favorite books that changed his perception on life
Feature The British actor recommends works by George Orwell, C.S. Lewis, and more
By The Week US Published
-
A road trip through Zimbabwe
The Week Recommends The country is 'friendly and relaxed', with plenty to see for those who wish to explore
By The Week UK Published
-
Tash Aw picks his favourite books
The Week Recommends From Baldwin to Chekhov, the Malaysian writer shares his top picks
By The Week UK Published