Black Rabbit: slick crime thriller set in a high-end New York restaurant
Two Manhattan brothers resort to ‘ever-more high-stakes’ schemes to tackle ‘huge’ gambling debts in the ‘glossy’ series
Netflix has been searching for a new “dark crime drama” since Ozark concluded in 2022, said Tim Glanfield in The Times. And with the “glossy” thriller “Black Rabbit”, it feels like it has finally struck gold.
Jude Law stars as Jake Friedken, a “slick operator” whose fashionable restaurant-cum-nightclub Black Rabbit has made him the toast of Manhattan society. When his dishevelled, gambling addict brother Vince (Jason Bateman) comes back into his life, Jake’s first instinct might have been to cast him adrift; but they share a complicated past (including a stint in a band) that binds them – and so instead, he offers him a job.
Their fraternal bond is severely challenged, however, when a gangster turns up, demanding that Vince repay his huge gambling debts, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. Successful as Jake’s restaurant appears to be, he can’t stump up that much cash, so the pair resort to ever-more high-stakes schemes in an effort to find it.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
We know how all this sort of thing goes, and “the law of diminishing returns for the viewer sets in pretty quickly”. To make it worse, the brothers are so “unlovely”, it is hard to care about either of them; many of the supporting characters “are little more than ciphers”; and the whole thing is decidedly cheerless.
The series ratchets up the stress levels, said Rebecca Nicholson in the Financial Times; it ably conveys its sleazy nightclub milieu, and along with the splashy violence, it has an intriguing strain of melancholy about squandered potential. But it never quite adds up to the sum of its parts.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
One Battle After Another: a ‘terrifically entertaining’ watch
The Week Recommends Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest release is a ‘high-octane action thriller’ and a ‘surefire Oscar frontrunner’
-
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sonny: a novel of ‘undeniable power’
The Week Recommends Kiran Desai’s first novel in nearly 20 years is an ‘enthralling love story’ set across India and the US
-
Climate change is making us eat more sugar
Under the radar Sweets make the heat feel more manageable
-
One Battle After Another: a ‘terrifically entertaining’ watch
The Week Recommends Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest release is a ‘high-octane action thriller’ and a ‘surefire Oscar frontrunner’
-
The Loneliness of Sonia and Sonny: a novel of ‘undeniable power’
The Week Recommends Kiran Desai’s first novel in nearly 20 years is an ‘enthralling love story’ set across India and the US
-
Color Theories: Julio Torres’ one-man show
Performance Space New York Performance Space New York
-
The 2025 Emmys: A big night for newcomers
Feature The 77th Emmys were full of surprises, from shocking wins and moving speeches to a host’s charity stunt that backfired
-
Art review: Man Ray: When Objects Dream
Feature Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City, through Feb. 1
-
Slow Horses is back for an ‘impeccable’ fifth season
The Week Recommends Jackson Lamb is ‘tetchier’ than ever and the script is ‘as sharp as they come’
-
Elizabeth Gilbert’s favorite books about women overcoming difficulties
Feature The author recommends works by Tove Jansson, Lauren Groff, and more
-
Book reviews: ‘Listening to the Law: Reflections on the Court and Constitution’ and ‘Dark Renaissance: The Dangerous Times and Fatal Genius of Shakespeare’s Greatest Rival’
Feature A Supreme Court justice sets out her philosophy and the English Renaissance’s wild child