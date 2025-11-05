Down Cemetery Road: Emma Thompson dazzles in the new Slow Horses
'Top-notch’, twisty thriller based on Mick Herron’s debut novel
“As one door is pushed shut by a grimy MI5 boss, another creaks open,” said Tim Glanfield in The Times. The fifth season of “Slow Horses” may be over “but that doesn’t mean it’s time to mothball your television” while you wait for your next Mick Herron instalment. Another of Herron’s books – this time, his debut novel – has been adapted for the small screen. And, if you’re a fan of the Slough House “outsiders” and their “battles against the system”, you’ll enjoy this new show.
The action kicks off in Oxford, where “bored art restorer” Sarah Tucker (Ruth Wilson) is hosting a dinner party with her financier husband for one of his “particularly important and irksome” clients. But the evening is “cut short” by a deadly gas explosion at a neighbouring house. When Sarah realises that an injured child has “mysteriously disappeared”, she turns “amateur sleuth” to “find the girl, and some answers”. She soon stumbles on the offices of private investigator Zoë Boehm (Emma Thompson), and the pair discover they are “up against a lot more than they first thought”.
Thompson is “every bit as bright, brilliant, cynical“ and “unlikely” as Gary Oldman’s lead spy Jackson Lamb in “Slow Horses”, said Benji Wilson in The Telegraph. And Wilson delivers a performance that is just as “mesmeric”. Both are “unforgettable” female characters.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It’s “great stuff”, said Lucy Mangan in The Guardian. “There is not a wasted moment, not a wasted word.” Stuffed with plot twists, it “smooths out the book’s few technical problems” while retaining all of the “dry humour and acuity” that “Slow Horses” fans “will surely have been hoping” for.
I found some of the episodes too “padded” and, in the first half, the “momentum meanders in frustrating ways”, said Daniel Fienberg in The Hollywood Reporter. However, the flaws become “minor irritants and not deal breakers”, thanks to the “perfectly cast” Thompson and her “top-notch” supporting cast.
Yes, it is a bit “messy here and there”, said Patrick Smith in The Independent. But that didn’t stop me “bingeing the whole lot, in thrall to the cast chemistry”. “Down Cemetery Road” is not “Slow Horses” but this crime thriller is “its own beast: faster, funnier and unrelenting”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Irenie Forshaw is a features writer at The Week, covering arts, culture and travel. She began her career in journalism at Leeds University, where she wrote for the student newspaper, The Gryphon, before working at The Guardian and The New Statesman Group. Irenie then became a senior writer at Elite Traveler, where she oversaw The Experts column.
-
Grokipedia: Elon Musk’s Wikipedia ‘rip-off’
Talking Point AI-powered online encyclopaedia seeks to tell a ‘new version of the truth’
-
7 sweet experiences for chocolate lovers
The Week Recommends Treat yourself with chocolate experiences, both internal and external
-
Scientists have developed a broad-spectrum snake bite antivenom
Under the radar It works on some of the most dangerous species
-
Lazarus: Harlan Coben’s ‘embarrassingly compelling’ thriller
The Week Recommends Bill Nighy and Sam Claflin play father-and-son psychiatrists in this ‘precision-engineered’ crime drama
-
The 7 best police procedurals of all time
The Week Recommends There’s more to cops and robbers than just nabbing the bad guy at the end of the show
-
7 of the best narco TV series of all time
The Week Recommends From Colombia to the California suburbs, every drug kingpin has a familiar and tragic trajectory
-
8 of the best ‘cozy crime’ series of all time
The Week Recommends Murder mysteries don’t necessarily have to make us miserable, and these shows have perfected a feel-good crime formula
-
Frauds: ‘fantastically stylish’ heist caper is ‘damn good fun’
The Week Recommends Suranne Jones and Jodie Whittaker play a pair of ex-cons planning one last job
-
Dead of Winter: a ‘kick-ass’ hostage thriller
The Week Recommends Emma Thompson plays against type in suspenseful Minnesota-set hair-raiser ‘ringing with gunshots’
-
Black Rabbit: slick crime thriller set in a high-end New York restaurant
The Week Recommends Two Manhattan brothers resort to ‘ever-more high-stakes’ schemes to tackle ‘huge’ gambling debts in the ‘glossy’ series
-
Slow Horses is back for an ‘impeccable’ fifth season
The Week Recommends Jackson Lamb is ‘tetchier’ than ever and the script is ‘as sharp as they come’