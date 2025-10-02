Dead of Winter: a ‘kick-ass’ hostage thriller
Emma Thompson plays against type in suspenseful Minnesota-set hair-raiser ‘ringing with gunshots’
“Dead of Winter” is “a sturdy action thriller with a twist”, said Danny Leigh in the Financial Times. The curveball in question comes courtesy of Emma Thompson, a much-loved actress but not one you’d normally expect to see in “a movie that leaves your ears ringing with gunshots” and which invites comparison to the Coen brothers’ “Fargo”. She plays Barb, a kindly widow who has set out to a frozen lake in Minnesota to scatter her late husband’s ashes. Barb gets lost on snowy back roads, however, and finds herself at an isolated cabin where, it turns out, a teenage girl is being held hostage.
Realising that she is the girl’s only hope, Barb determines to rescue her, but this is far from simple, said Jessica Kiang in Variety. There’s no phone signal in this desolate spot, her car has broken down and she must do battle with the girl’s “deranged” kidnappers: a scary bearded man (Marc Menchaca) and his equally scary, Fentanyl-lollipop-sucking wife (Judy Greer). Barb, however, proves pretty tough and shifts into “kick-ass” mode, brandishing a gun, dodging bullets and using a hook from the fishing box in the back of her car to stitch up her own wound. It’s twisty and entertaining, but by the time the film’s improbable climax rolls around, the “narrative ice” has worn “so thin that it cracks under the weight of a moment’s thought”.
Yes, it is often “preposterous”, said Deborah Ross in The Spectator. But Thompson plays Barb with folksy charm (and a Minnesota accent), while effortlessly communicating the character’s “fear, pain, grief and absolute resolve”. It’s “well made, tense, fun”; and if ever you’ve “longed to see an ordinary, sixtysomething-year-old woman brandish a gun or put a claw hammer through someone’s foot, you will not be disappointed”.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
A Booker shortlist for grown-ups?
Talking Point Dominated by middle-aged authors, this year’s list is a return to ‘good old-fashioned literary fiction’
-
Fractured France: an ‘informative and funny’ enquiry
The Week Recommends Andrew Hussey's work is a blend of ‘memoir, travelogue and personal confession’
-
How digital ID cards work around the world
The Explainer Many countries use electronic ID to streamline access to services despite concern by civil rights groups they ‘shift the balance of power towards the state’
-
A Booker shortlist for grown-ups?
Talking Point Dominated by middle-aged authors, this year’s list is a return to ‘good old-fashioned literary fiction’
-
Fractured France: an ‘informative and funny’ enquiry
The Week Recommends Andrew Hussey's work is a blend of ‘memoir, travelogue and personal confession’
-
Art review: Sixties Surreal
Feature Whitney Museum of American Art, New York City, through Jan. 19
-
Music reviews: Cardi B and Wednesday
Feature “Am I the Drama?” and “Bleeds”
-
Theater review: Yasmina Reza’s Art
Feature Music Box Theatre, New York City
-
Critics’ choice: Celebrating rare Asian cuisines
Feature The 2025 Restaurant of the Year, a Hmong culinary tribute, and an Uyghur feast
-
Lou Berney’s 6 favorite books with powerful storytelling
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by Dorothy B. Hughes, James McBride, and more
-
Robert Redford: the Hollywood icon who founded the Sundance Film Festival
Feature Redford’s most lasting influence may have been as the man who ‘invigorated American independent cinema’ through Sundance