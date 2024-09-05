Kaos review: comic retelling of Greek mythology starring Jeff Goldblum
The new series captures audiences as it 'never takes itself too seriously'
From video games to novels to musical theatre, "revisionist retellings of ancient Greek myths have been having something of a moment lately", said Louis Chilton in The Independent. But few have been as punchy as Netflix's "Kaos", from the British writer Charlie Covell, who is best known for Channel 4's "The End of the F***ing World".
Billed as a "Succession"- or "White Lotus"-flavoured take on the gods of Olympus, it stars Jeff Goldblum as Zeus, depicted here as a neurotic, leisurewear-clad billionaire. He's first seen "mincing discontentedly through his pink mountain-top shag pad", said Camilla Long in The Sunday Times. The designers turn out to have had "Barbie levels of fun" throughout. Zeus's spotting of a wrinkle on his forehead triggers a midlife crisis and a complicated plot featuring versions of Cassandra (Billie Piper), Hades (David Thewlis), Prometheus (Stephen Dillane) and others. Structured as a sour comedy of manners rather than a fantasy, it's "engrossing, imaginative and fun".
The series is perhaps an episode or two too long, but what's great about this "enjoyably unusual" show is that it "never takes itself too seriously", said Carol Midgely in The Times: the Underworld here resembles "a drab multistorey car park at an Amazon warehouse". After a while, you start to wonder if the ancient gods aren't so remote from today's "brat billionaires, using the world as their whimsical plaything". Wouldn't, "say, Elon Musk secretly love to chain Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg to a rock and have an eagle peck out their livers every day?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
How to spot and avoid ticket scams
The Explainer Music fans who missed out on Oasis tickets and those looking to book other major events should be vigilant
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
Has Ukraine's invasion gamble failed?
Today's Big Question Zelenskyy hoped to draw off Russian troops, but may have lost a strategic site instead
By Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK Published
-
The worst baseball franchises of the Wild Card era
The Explainer These teams have consistently failed to find a winning formula
By David Faris Published
-
Peter Godfrey-Smith's 6 favorite books for expanding your mind
Feature The philosopher recommends works by Annie Proulx, Douglas Hofstadter, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 groovy homes built in the 1970s
Feature Featuring a skylit conversation pit in Texas and a sunken living room in California
By The Week Staff Published
-
The wild beauty of southeast Sri Lanka
The Week Recommends Dive deep into the island nation's most beautiful and untamed places
By The Week UK Published
-
Teenagers: should we let them roam?
Talking Point Kirstie Allsopp revealed she let her 15-year-old go Interrailing with a friend causing a 'predictable furore'
By The Week UK Published
-
Mohammed Sami: After the Storm – a 'cunning' and 'highly intelligent' show
The Week Recommends The Iraqi artist brings 14 of his 'exhilarating' works to Blenheim Palace
By The Week UK Published
-
Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
The Week Recommends Horatio Clare chooses his favourite books
By The Week UK Published
-
Kneecap: 'ballsy and brave' Irish-language music biopic
The Week Recommends 'Riotous' Belfast-set comedy about a real-life hip of trio is 'one hell of a laugh'
By The Week UK Published
-
Sherwood, series two: 'stuffed to the gills with brilliant performances'
The Week Recommends The latest instalment of James Graham's gritty crime drama is 'superb'
By The Week UK Published