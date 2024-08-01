Saucy!: an uproarious re-examination of the British sex comedy

The two-part documentary explores the low-budget flicks that had huge popular appeal

Barbara Windsor in Carry on Doctor
Oo-er, missus!: Barbara Windsor stars in Carry on Doctor
"The 1970s sex comedy was a peculiarly British institution, fuelled by a mix of Victorian prudishness and the bawdy, end-of-pier tradition" that would also manifest itself in "The Benny Hill Show" and the "Carry On..." films, said Ed Power in The Irish Times

As we learn in the two-part Channel 4 documentary "Saucy! Secrets of the British Sex Comedy", these low-budget flicks had huge popular appeal in their day. For instance, "Adventures of a Taxi Driver" – "a blizzard of bare bums and knob gags" – apparently made more at the UK box office in 1976 than Scorsese's "Taxi Driver". This documentary doesn't really examine why this might have been the case, but it is enlightening and should entertain those who "find other people's wobbly bits innately hilarious". 

