The Great Art Fraud: a 'riveting' tale of a disgraced art dealer

BBC2 documentary explores extraordinary story of 'class-A grifter' charged with fraud

Inigo Philbrick
Inigo Philbrick swindled art collectors out of millions before being convicted of wire fraud
(Image credit: BBC/Bamus (WAA) Productions Ltd/Blue Ant Media)
By
published

"Every now and then, factual television will throw up a story that takes your breath away," said Jasper Rees in The Daily Telegraph. BBC2's "The Great Art Fraud" is just such a documentary. This "riveting" two-parter is about Inigo Philbrick, a "class-A grifter" who swindled art collectors out of millions before being convicted of wire fraud, and sentenced to seven years in a US jail.

An art-world wunderkind, the London-born Philbrick started his career as an intern at Jay Jopling's White Cube gallery; and by the age of 24 he was running a gallery of his own, bankrolled by Jopling. Handsome and charming, the young American negotiated deals worth millions, and adopted a jet-set lifestyle to match that of his super-rich clients. But when a crucial sale went wrong, said Ben Dowell in The Times, his finances started to unravel. So he turned to fraud, exploiting the lack of regulation in the art market by selling to multiple investors more stakes in artworks than existed.

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up

It's an extraordinary story, said Dalya Alberge in The Guardian, which is told in part by Philbrick himself: he was released from jail last year. Expressing more regret than remorse about what he did, he claims not to know what happened to the money he stole – and says he'd like now to start dealing again in art.

The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸