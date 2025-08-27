Why is everyone so obsessed with the 1990s?
Even Gen Z is nostalgic for a decade it can't recall
Audiences at Oasis reunion shows aren't just middle-aged people remembering the music of their youth – Gen Z are also lapping up the 1990s nostalgia, even though none of them can remember the decade.
It's because people can "feel nostalgic for a past that predates them", known as "historical nostalgia", wrote nostalgia expert Clay Routledge in The New York Times.
Golden age
Gen Z, who were born between 1997 and 2012, are "specifically captivated by what life was like in the analogue past", wrote Routledge, and they seem to be "mining" it to "enrich their present lives", particularly by "fostering a greater appreciation for offline living".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"At some point" during the past 15 years, wrote Daisy Dunn in The Spectator, "it was decided that the 1990s were a golden age". This feeling even extends to those who can't remember them because Gen Z, who know only the "colourless, anodyne first years of the new millennium", "speak of the 1990s in mystical tones".
I thought that I saw the 1990s through "rose-tinted specs because it was the decade of my childhood" but those years are "worthy of nostalgia and deserve the envy of those who didn't experience them".
Gen Z members see the 1990s as "less stressful" than now, when they're "weighed down by concerns about climate change, war and artificial intelligence", said France 24. Students are adopting the "baggy jeans and bucket hats" that were a "staple" of Liam Gallagher's wardrobe in the 1990s.
The Oasis reunion tour continues to offer various generations their very own 1990s revival. Although the band continued until 2009, the reunion setlist includes only one track, "Little by Little", to indicate that the band "existed into the 21st century", wrote Alexis Petridis in The Guardian. Other than that, it's a "shameless trip back to the 1990s".
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Objectively brighter
Millennials are also enjoying the 1990s revival. There's a "sudden rash of nostalgic food rebrands" of "everything from Nik Naks to Walkers" and "Bacardi Breezers", which is "tapping into 30-somethings' apparent yearning to return to our 1990s childhoods", wrote Emily Watkins in The i Paper. It was a "simpler time, when the worst thing that could happen was being sent to bed before 'Top of the Pops'".
Each generation "loves to romanticise the good old days, whether or not they were actually better" but "for my generation, they were". Houses were more affordable, the internet "hadn't yet melted our brains" and "economically, politically, culturally, life was objectively brighter".
All this has us "feeling more than a little nostalgic – for the decor as well as the music", said Liz Lane in House Beautiful. If you want a 1990s-themed home, she recommends lots of "rich colours" like navy blue, burgundy and mustard yellow. You can also add "quirky decor items like a vintage record player or retro radio", and "bring back shabby chic", which was "one of the defining styles of the decade".
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
What to know before turning to AI for financial advice
the explainer It can help you crunch the numbers — but it might also pocket your data
-
Book reviews: 'The Headache: The Science of a Most Confounding Affliction—and a Search for Relief' and 'Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run'
Feature The search for a headache cure and revisiting Springsteen's 'Born to Run' album on its 50th anniversary
-
Keith McNally' 6 favorite books that have ambitious characters
Feature The London-born restaurateur recommends works by Leo Tolstoy, John le Carré, and more
-
Critics' choice: Outstanding new Japanese restaurants
Feature An all-women sushi team, a 15-seat listening bar, and more
-
Oz at the Sphere: AI's latest conquest
Feature The Las Vegas Sphere is reimagining The Wizard of Oz with the help of AI
-
One great cookbook: 'Salt to Taste'
The Week Recommends Your roadmap to satisfying Italian home cooking
-
Critics' choice: Delights from the African diaspora
Feature Mahari in Chicago, Kabawa in New York City and Elmina in Washington, D.C.
-
Food trails are the best trails. Eat your way across the US with these 7 regional food journeys.
The Week Recommends Take a bite out of the United States
-
The 2025 James Beard Award winners
Feature Featuring a casually elegant restaurant, recipes nearly lost to war, and more
-
Oasis reunited: definitely maybe a triumph
Talking Point The reunion of a band with 'the power of Led Zeppelin' and 'the swagger of the Rolling Stones'
-
The Red Brigades: a 'fascinating insight' into the 'most feared' extremist group of 1970s Italy
The Week Recommends A 'grimly absorbing' history of the group and their attempts to overthrow the Italian state