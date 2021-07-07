Robert Downey Jr. reveals his father, filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., has died at 85

Robert Downey Sr., filmmaker, actor, and father to Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr., died in his sleep Tuesday night after a long battle with Parkinson's disease, Downey Jr. confirmed in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He was 85, per Variety.

"He was a true maverick filmmaker, and remained remarkably optimistic throughout," Downey Jr. wrote in his tribute. "According to my stepmom's calculations, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years."

Downey Sr. was best known for his presence in the underground film movement of the 60s and 70s, including his work directing the countercultural satire Putney Swope and his roles in Boogie Nights, Magnolia and The Family Man, People and Variety report. He is survived by his wife, music producer and writer Rosemary Rogers, and his children, per The Hollywood Reporter.