Andie MacDowell embraced her gray hair against her managers' wishes

During quarantine, Andie MacDowell decided it was time to embrace her gray hair, as "it was appropriate for my personality." But her managers told her it wasn't time. "I said, 'I think you're wrong, and I'm going to be more powerful if I embrace where I am right now,'" the actress told Vogue.

And she was right. "I've never felt more powerful," she said after comitting to the transition. "It's not like I'm trying to hide something. I think that it's a power move, and that's what I kept telling my managers."

She pointed out the sexist double standard of men going gray vs. women, saying men are celebrated as they age, and she'd love the same for women. "I like to compare myself to George Clooney because why not?" MacDowell said.