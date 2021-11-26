Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Speed Reads

rest in peace

Broadway stars mourn death of musical theater icon Stephen Sondheim

byBrigid Kennedy
November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim, the iconic Broadway composer and lyricist behind legendary stage hits like West Side Story, Sweeney Todd, and Into the Woods, died early Friday at his home in Connecticut, The New York Times reports. He was 91.

Almost immediately, tributes from Broadway performers young and old began rolling in.

Sondheim's death was announced by his lawyer and friend, F. Richard Pappas, who said he wasn't sure of the cause but noted Sondheim "had not been known to be ill and that the death was sudden," writes the Times. Read more at The New York Times.