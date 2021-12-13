The Dr. Oz Show to end as host runs for office

Dr. Mehmet Oz is officially turning in his scrubs — at least those he dons during his daytime talk show, The Dr. Oz Show.

After 13 seasons and 10 Daytime Emmy awards, the longrunning show will come to an end on Jan. 14 so Oz can pursue a Senate bid to replace retiring Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Pat Toomey, Variety reports. Spinoff series The Good Dish, "a new one-hour syndicated cooking and chat show hosted by Daphne Oz, Gail Simmons and Jamika Pessoa," will take Oz's spot, Variety writes. The show began as a weekly segment on Oz's program.

My campaign is gaining momentum, so the @PhillyInquirer and the @theView believe it’s time to cancel me because of my strong conservative values...well, I am not going to let that happen. pic.twitter.com/ovLxyVY2ka — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) December 13, 2021

"Audiences have been loving what Daphne, Gail and Jamika have been serving up during their weekly segments on The Dr. Oz Show for years," said Zack Hernandez of series distributor Sony Pictures Television. "We have long believed The Good Dish would make an excellent stand-alone series and are delighted to be able to deliver this fresh take on the cooking genre to our station partners and their viewers across the country."

The cardiothoracic surgeon announced his candidacy on Nov. 30, explaining he's running for office to "help fix the problems and to help us heal." He entered the race as a Republican. Read more at Variety .