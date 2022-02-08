Beyoncé snags her first Oscar nod for song from King Richard

Who run the world? You already know the answer.

Grammy-award winning singer Beyoncé on Tuesday received her first-ever Oscar nomination for her song "Be Alive" from King Richard, the biopic of Venus and Serena Williams' father Richard, Newsweek reports.

King Richard was also nominated in the 2022 race for Best Picture, Original Screenplay, and Film Editing. Stars Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis were nominated for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Though Beyoncé, 40, was previously shortlisted for her song "Spirit" from 2019's live-action The Lion King, she was not officially nominated, notes Newsweek.

Other nominees for Best Original Song include Lin-Manuel Miranda for Encanto's "Dos Orguitas," Van Morrison for Belfast's "Down To Joy," Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell for No Time to Die's "No Time To Die," and Diane Warren for Four Good Days' "Somehow You Do." Singer-songwriter Dixson was also nominated alongside Beyoncé for "Be Alive."

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

The 94th Academy Awards are to be held March 27, with a host who has yet to be announced.