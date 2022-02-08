The Power of the Dog leads the 2022 Oscar nominations

The 2022 Oscar nominations are here, and it's once again a Netflix film that dominated.

The nominations for the 2022 Academy Awards were revealed Tuesday, and Netflix's Western drama The Power of the Dog led the pack with 12 nominees, including Best Picture and Best Director.

The rest of the nominees for Best Picture were Belfast, CODA, Don't Look Up, Drive My Car, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, and West Side Story. The Japanese film Drive My Car was a surprise entrant in that top category, while another Netflix film, Tick Tick… Boom!, was unexpectedly missing.

Meanwhile, Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!), Will Smith (King Richard), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth) were nominated for Best Actor, while Best Actress consisted of Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer). This Best Actress category featured of one of the day's most shocking snubs, though, with Lady Gaga not nominated.

The nominees for Best Supporting Actor were Ciarán Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (CODA), Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog), J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog), while Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Judi Dench (Belfast), Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog), and Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) were nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

Pundits generally see The Power of the Dog as the frontrunner to win Best Picture at the moment, and the film earned all the nominations it needed to maintain that momentum. Meanwhile, Belfast missed out on a key editing nomination that typically coincidences with a Best Picture win, so it's now looking like a much weaker competitor.

The Oscars are scheduled for March 27. The host has not yet been announced.