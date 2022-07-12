Succession leads 2022 Emmy nominations with 25 nods

The 2022 Emmy nominations have been revealed, and it's once again a great morning for HBO.

Nominees for September's awards show were announced Tuesday, and HBO's Succession led overall with a total of 25 nods. That included Outstanding Drama Series, where the other nominees were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things, and Yellowjackets. Squid Game made history as the first non-English show nominated in this top drama category.

Meanwhile, in Outstanding Comedy Series, the nominees were Abbott Elementary, Barry, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Only Murders in the Building, Ted Lasso, and What We Do in the Shadows. Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, Pam & Tommy, and The White Lotus will also compete for the limited series prize.

Jason Bateman, Brian Cox, Lee Jung-jae, Bob Odenkirk, Adam Scott, and Jeremy Strong were nominated for lead actor in a drama, and the lead actress in a drama nominees were Jodie Comer, Laura Linney, Melanie Lynskey, Sandra Oh, Reese Witherspoon, and Zendaya. For lead actor in a comedy, the nominees were Donald Glover, Bill Hader, Nicholas Hoult, Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Jason Sudeikis, while Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Kaley Cuoco, Elle Fanning, Issa Rae, and Jean Smart were nominated for lead actress in a comedy.

Succession and Ted Lasso appear most likely to win the top prizes, though some experts believe Hacks could defeat Ted Lasso, and Netflix's Squid Game stands a real chance at taking the drama prize.

NBC will air the 2022 Emmys on Sept. 12. A host hasn't been announced.